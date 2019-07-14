Twitter Reacts To Urijah Faber’s Shocking Win In Octagon Return At UFC Sacramento

Fight fans and fighters had a lot to say about the impressive win that Urijah Faber’s put on against Ricky Simon when he destroyed him.
In the fight, Faber returned in impressive fashion as he dropped Simon with a right hand then rained down strikes on the ground for the win. This fight served as the co-main event of the UFC Sacramento event on Saturday night (June 13, 2019) from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on ESPN+.
Following the fight, Faber called out UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo for a fight. This marked Faber’s first fight back since December of 2016 when he defeated Brad Pickett by unanimous decision.
Twitter Reactions To Urijah Faber’s Shocking Win
You can see how people on social media reacted to Faber’s performance here: