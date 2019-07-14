Twitter Reacts To Urijah Faber’s Shocking Win In Octagon Return At UFC Sacramento

Spread the word!













Fight fans and fighters had a lot to say about the impressive win that Urijah Faber’s put on against Ricky Simon when he destroyed him.

In the fight, Faber returned in impressive fashion as he dropped Simon with a right hand then rained down strikes on the ground for the win. This fight served as the co-main event of the UFC Sacramento event on Saturday night (June 13, 2019) from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on ESPN+.

Following the fight, Faber called out UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo for a fight. This marked Faber’s first fight back since December of 2016 when he defeated Brad Pickett by unanimous decision.

Twitter Reactions To Urijah Faber’s Shocking Win

You can see how people on social media reacted to Faber’s performance here:

California kidddddddddd — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 14, 2019

Faber got clearly hurt and they didn't say a thing, then he goes out and stops Simon seconds later. — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) July 14, 2019

Urijah is a fuckin legend — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) July 14, 2019

40 is the new 20. What a fight for Faber! #UFCSacramento — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 14, 2019

Wow! @UrijahFaber gets the finish in the 1st round against the young Simon. #UFCSacramento — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) July 14, 2019

Urijah Faber earns the fastest finish of his entire career in 46 seconds tonight. #UFCSacramento — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) July 14, 2019

Urijah!!!!!!! @UrijahFaber great job! So happy for you man pic.twitter.com/83S82AWiPG — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 14, 2019

Wow congratulations @UrijahFaber! What a way to come back.. — Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) July 14, 2019

I did not see that coming. Faber and the Sacramento crew with some amazing performances tonight. Fastest tko in faber’s career — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) July 14, 2019

So many out-of-retirement fights are sad disasters. It's good to see one with a positive result. Also, MMA is nuts. — Dann Stupp (@DannStupp) July 14, 2019

40 seconds at 40 years old 🙌🏾 #UFCSacramento pic.twitter.com/XVIutZju7y — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 14, 2019

Congrats @UrijahFaber keeping rolling Cali kid — Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) July 14, 2019

Faber was either the biggest or second-biggest underdog on the card by betting odds. Great statement after not competing since 2016. Climb up the division at 135 has never been harder, but Faber bought himself a ticket to try. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 14, 2019

Well that’s for sure not a knockout lol , tko — Brian Kelleher (@brianboom135) July 14, 2019

In looking back, they could’ve let that play out a little longer, but I doubt complaints will get too loud considering the person and place. Nevertheless, big props to Faber for getting his fastest stoppage at this point of his career. He couldn’t have asked for more tonight. — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) July 14, 2019

Uriah is the man that was awesome congrats legend! — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 14, 2019

Bless you for calling out Henry Cejudo, Urijah Faber. Never change. — Dave Doyle (@davedoylemma) July 14, 2019

I would love to see Uriah fight Cejudo for the belt!! @ufc — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) July 14, 2019