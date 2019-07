Spread the word!













Our co-main event of UFC Sacramento is next, as Urijah Faber comes out of retirement to take on Ricky Simon.

Round 1:

Simon opening up with pressure early, but eats a big overhand from Faber that drops him down. Faber swarms on Simon for the ground-and-pound, and the referee steps in. That’s all she wrote. Simon is protesting for an early stoppage.

Official Result: Urijah Faber def. Ricky Simon via R1 KO (punches, 0:46)