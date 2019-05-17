Twitter Reacts To Sage Northcutt’s 29-Second KO Loss In ONE Debut

Spread the word!













The promotional debut under the ONE Championship banner for former UFC star Sage Northcutt didn’t go as planned.

Northcutt faced off Cosmo Alexandre in a welterweight bout at the ONE: Enter The Dragon event. Alexandre destroyed Northcutt in just 29 seconds with a first-round KO win after face planting him.

This event took place on Friday morning (May 17, 2019) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. You can read the full results here.

With the promotion signing him to a big money deal, it’s not how things were supposed to go after Northcutt returned to competition from a 10-month layoff. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to Northcutt’s loss on Twitter here:

Sage Northcutt is about to make his ONE Championship debut against Cosmo Alexandre. That's far from an easy debut for the UFC veteran. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) May 17, 2019

Raymond Daniels in Sage's corner? Time for the return of the side kick that gets Sage immediately taken down? — Jack Slack (@JackSlackMMA) May 17, 2019

Sage Northcutt loses his ONE Championship debut by first-round knockout. Got clipped and laid face-first on the mat. Yikes. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) May 17, 2019

Dang what a shot I guess they can fight everywhere lol — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 17, 2019

WOOOOOOWWWWW!!!



Cosmo Alexandre DESTRUCTION with ONE punch.



Def. Sage Northcutt by KO in seconds. OMG!!!! — Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) (@BrMassami) May 17, 2019

(What a silly fight to give Sage) — Ryan Loco (@RyanLoco) May 17, 2019

That fight made no sense . Sheesh — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 17, 2019