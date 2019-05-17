Twitter Reacts To Sage Northcutt’s 29-Second KO Loss In ONE Debut

The promotional debut under the ONE Championship banner for former UFC star Sage Northcutt didn’t go as planned.
Northcutt faced off Cosmo Alexandre in a welterweight bout at the ONE: Enter The Dragon event. Alexandre destroyed Northcutt in just 29 seconds with a first-round KO win after face planting him.
This event took place on Friday morning (May 17, 2019) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. You can read the full results here.
With the promotion signing him to a big money deal, it’s not how things were supposed to go after Northcutt returned to competition from a 10-month layoff. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to Northcutt’s loss on Twitter here:
