Twitter Reacts To Justin Gaethje Stopping Donald Cerrone

Fight fans and fighters had a lot to say about the impressive win that Justin Gaethje put on against Donald Cerrone when he destroyed him.
As seen in the fight, which served as the headliner of the UFC Vancouver event, Gaethje landed a couple of huge hooks that dropped Cerrone and allowed him to capitalize by finishing him to earn the TKO win.
This fight took place on Saturday night (September 14, 2019) from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+. Following the fight, Gaethje, who many people believe is next in line for a title shot, called out the winner of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson.
This fight has yet to receive a date but Gaethje certainly made his case felt with this win.
Twitter Reactions To Justin Gaethje Stopping Donald Cerrone
You can see how people on social media reacted to Gaethje performance here: