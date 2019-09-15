Twitter Reacts To Justin Gaethje Stopping Donald Cerrone

Spread the word!













Fight fans and fighters had a lot to say about the impressive win that Justin Gaethje put on against Donald Cerrone when he destroyed him.

As seen in the fight, which served as the headliner of the UFC Vancouver event, Gaethje landed a couple of huge hooks that dropped Cerrone and allowed him to capitalize by finishing him to earn the TKO win.

This fight took place on Saturday night (September 14, 2019) from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+. Following the fight, Gaethje, who many people believe is next in line for a title shot, called out the winner of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson.

This fight has yet to receive a date but Gaethje certainly made his case felt with this win.

Twitter Reactions To Justin Gaethje Stopping Donald Cerrone

You can see how people on social media reacted to Gaethje performance here:

Gaethje OBLITERATED cerrone — THE™ Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 15, 2019

Gaethje knocks out Cowboy! First round. His third straight first-round KO. #UFCVancouver — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) September 15, 2019

Cerrone seems to be debating the stoppage, while Gaethje seemed to be mad at the ref for not stopping it earlier. I agree with Gaethje.



That’s 3 straight first-round KOs for Gaethje. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 15, 2019

OMMMMMG! Gaethje stops Cowboy in round 1! #UFCVancouver — James Edwards (@MMA_Jim) September 15, 2019

And Justin Gaethje earns another nasty first round KO.



Also Jerin Valel is an awful referee. #UFCVancouver — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 15, 2019

UFC tried to book McGregor vs. Gaethje earlier this summer. Both sides were into it, until McGregor broke his left hand.



That’s the fight to make. Early 2020. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 15, 2019

When you’re at a wedding, but also, Cowboy vs. Gaethje is on.



“How do you know the bride and groom?”



“I’ll tell you in a second, but um, first …” pic.twitter.com/xcv8EGZogY — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 15, 2019

I loved how Trevor Wittman, Gaethje’s coach, came in and put ice on Cowboy. Wittman has held pads for Cowboy countless number of times. He thought Cowboy would bring the best out of Gaethje. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 15, 2019

I love you Justin Gaethje I love you Donald Cerrone I love beer goodnight — Jeremy Botter (@jeremybotter) September 15, 2019

Justin Gaethje the latest to forego the Irish callout. It's now a movement. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) September 15, 2019