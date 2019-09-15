Justin Gaethje Stops Donald Cerrone – UFC Vancouver Results

Spread the word!













Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje in a lightweight bout continues the main card of the UFC Vancouver event:

Round 1: Cerrone stalks forward with a three punch combo. They trade strikes and kicks as the fans get behind Cerrone. The two had a feeling-out period. Gaethje lands a couple huge hooks. Cerrone falls to his knees and swarmed him with strikes on the ground for the finish.

Results: Justin Gaethje def. Donald Cerrone by TKO (punches) at 4:18 of Round 1