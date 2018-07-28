Twitter Reacts To Dustin Poirier & Jose Aldo’s Huge Wins In Calgary

The UFC was in Calgary, Alberta, Canada tonight (Sat. July 28, 2018) for UFC on FOX 30.

In the main event, former 155-pound champion Eddie Alvarez rematched Dustin Poirier from their initial meeting back in May of 2017 which ended in a no contest. The co-main event saw former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo make his Octagon return against the heavy-hitting Jeremy “Lil Heathen” Stephens.

Also, former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk took on Tecia Torres in her first non-title fight since 2014. You can check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the epic night of fights here:

BEST BODY SHOT PUNCH IVE EVER SEEN MY GOD.#UFCCalgary — Wesley Riddle (@AllThatMMA) July 29, 2018

Holy Body Shot! — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) July 29, 2018

JOSE ALDO! — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 29, 2018

BAW GAWD!! WHAT A HELLACIOUS BODY SHOT!! — FrontRowBrian (@FrontRowBrian) July 29, 2018

Holy crapping butt balls, that was one of the nastiest, filthiest body punches I've seen in MMA. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 29, 2018

So that was great. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 29, 2018

WOW Good win for Jose Aldo & the body shot! #UFCCalgary — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) July 29, 2018

Jose Aldo wins via first round TKO in what was a phenomenal fight. Wow. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 29, 2018

UNBELIEVABLE body shot by Aldo. Wow — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 29, 2018

That body shot tho — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) July 29, 2018

That was the first time Jose Aldo has scored a first round finish since January, 2012. Vintage Scarface — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 29, 2018

Aldo just dropped some phat hip-hop beats over his own dirge music. Damn! — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) July 29, 2018

Wow that was an amazing win for Jose Aldo. Proved the doubters like myself that he still has plenty left in the tank becoming on of tha rare fighters to finish Stephens. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) July 29, 2018

Jose Aldo just turned back the clock, took some of Jeremy Stephens' best shots, kept moving forward, landed one of the most devastating body shots I've ever seen and then finished with some ground and pound. Wow. That was amazing! #UFCCalgary — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 29, 2018

OMG Jose Aldo what a moment!!! Look at the emotion. What a legend. Means so much. Amazing performance. #UFCCalgary — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) July 29, 2018

Jose Aldo just assassinated Jeremy Stephens' intestines. Dropped him with a body shot and finished on the ground. Damn impressive #UFCCalgary — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 29, 2018

Jose Aldo's first stoppage win in nearly five years! Resounding left hook to the body crumpled Jeremy Stephens. Wooooow! — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 29, 2018

That was a ridiculous body shot!! — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) July 29, 2018

Aldo wins his first non-title fight since June 2009. His first finish since 2013. He’s overcome with emotion afterwards. Needed a moment like this after the two losses to Max Holloway. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 29, 2018

How can you not feel happy for Jose Aldo? Nobody needed a win more than him on this card. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) July 29, 2018

💥 @josealdojunior with a huge Body shot ala Roy Jones Jr vs Virgil Hill. #UFcCalgary — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) July 29, 2018

What a beautiful body shot! The emotion from Aldo 💕#UFCalgary — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) July 29, 2018

What a body shot!! Congrats @josealdojunior — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) July 29, 2018

HOLY ****! Dustin Poirier finishes Eddie Alvarez by TKO in the second round. Poirier is an offensive juggernaut.#UFCCalgary — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 29, 2018

**** that referee. I will not fight if that ref is calling my fight. He cost Eddie that fight smfh #UFcCalgary — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) July 29, 2018

Dustin Poirier gets his revenge! WHAT. A. FIGHT. #UFCCalgary — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 29, 2018

Poirier gets the win! What an incredible fight! Both @DustinPoirier and @Ealvarezfight gave it everything they had. #RESPECT!!! #UFCCalgary — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) July 29, 2018

Oh my God, absolutely incredible exchange of strikes between Poirier and Alvarez and Poirier gets the TKO win. This man is right in line for a title shot against the winner of Conor vs. Khabib. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) July 29, 2018

Omfggggg what a fight !!! #ufccalgary wow!!! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 29, 2018

Wow!! Congratulations to Dustin Poirier #UFCCalgary — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) July 29, 2018

That somehow exceeded expectations. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 29, 2018

These guys can fight once or month or so, that'd be good. — Mike Chiappetta MMA (@MikeChiappetta) July 29, 2018

Are you kidding??? No words for the last 30 seconds of that fight. Amazing. Dustin Poirier wins it via TKO in the second round. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 29, 2018

Oh my Lord! What a finish by Dustin Poirier. OMG! Poirier by TKO in ROund 2 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 29, 2018

What a dam fight again. These two athletes. Awesome #ufconfox — Brian Stann (@BrianStann) July 29, 2018

Dustin Poirier KOs Eddie Alvarez in the second. Holy smokes that was nuts. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 29, 2018

that lived up to its hype. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 29, 2018

Good Job Kid @DustinPoirier 👊😎 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) July 29, 2018

DUSTIN POIRIER!!! WHAT A FIGHT!!! — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 29, 2018

That 12-6 foul was costly. Huge win for Poirier.#UFCCalgary — Gorgeous George (@MMAjunkieGeorge) July 29, 2018

Obviously can't wait to hear from Eddie Alvarez and his corner about the illegal elbow and losing position. It looked like his corner was calling for it. Crucial, crucial error. Turning point of the fight. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 29, 2018

Poirier vs Alvarez II lived up to the hype and then some.#UFCCalgary delivers the goods and Dana White makes good on his word on his 49th birthday. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 29, 2018

Dustin Poirier is the ******* man — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) July 29, 2018

Dustin Poirier vs. Tony Ferguson would be absolutely sick.#UFCCalgary — Wesley Riddle (@AllThatMMA) July 29, 2018

That fight was insane. AGAIN. Poirier with the win when he looked to be fading . Alvarez is always fantastic. Man #UFCCalgary delivered @ufc @UFC_CA — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) July 29, 2018

My god, Dustin Poirier. Such a mix of brutality and composure there at the end. Well done. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) July 29, 2018

Just like Dustin Poirier said, paid in blood. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 29, 2018

One of those fights you hate to see either guy lose. But great stuff there from Poirier. He is quietly one of them cats who stacks wars. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) July 29, 2018