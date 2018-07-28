Twitter Reacts To Dustin Poirier & Jose Aldo’s Huge Wins In Calgary

By
Jon Fuentes
-
0
SHARE
Sergei Belski for USA TODAY Sports

The UFC was in Calgary, Alberta, Canada tonight (Sat. July 28, 2018) for UFC on FOX 30.

In the main event, former 155-pound champion Eddie Alvarez rematched Dustin Poirier from their initial meeting back in May of 2017 which ended in a no contest. The co-main event saw former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo make his Octagon return against the heavy-hitting Jeremy “Lil Heathen” Stephens.

Also, former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk took on Tecia Torres in her first non-title fight since 2014. You can check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the epic night of fights here:

Advertisement

NEXT: UFC on FOX 30 Bonuses: Dustin Poirier & Jose Aldo Score Extra $50,000

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR