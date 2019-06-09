Tony Ferguson Defeats Donald Cerrone After Doctor Stoppage At UFC 238

Spread the word!













The highly-anticipated lightweight clash between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Tony Ferguson is next up on the UFC 238 pay-per-view (PPV) card.

Round 1:

Ferguson lands a shot to the body early. Cerrone is landing some nice shots as he backs away. Cerrone is putting together some nice combinations, landing, and Ferguson is noticeably leaving his chin up high in the air. A very nice inside elbow lands for Ferguson.

Another body shot lands for Ferguson but Cerrone continues to land as well. Front kick to the body and a right-hand land for Ferguson. Ferguson is bleeding from his right eye. A very nice kick to the body lands for Cerrone. Both men are going wild with the strikes to end the round.

Round 2:

Cerrone gets rocked a bit by a lead hook from Ferguson to open the round but he’s taking it well. Ferguson with a pair of body kicks and a hook that clips Cerrone’s jaw. A big hook from Ferguson lands but Ferguson eats a head kick. Another big head kick from Cerrone is blocked, Ferguson responds with a nice spinning elbow that lands flush. Cerrone comes forward with some nice hooks, but Ferguson responds with another spinning elbow that lands. Cerrone gets the takedown, now has the back clinch, but they get to their feet and Ferguson is free. A nice inside elbow lands for Ferguson. The round comes to an end.

Round 3:

Before the round can begin, Cerrone blows his nose in the corner and his eye swells up terribly. The fight is called off, Cerrone can not see. Ferguson is awarded the TKO victory.

Official Result: Tony Ferguson def. Donald Cerrone via R2 TKO (Doctor Stoppage, 5:00)