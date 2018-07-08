Twitter Reacts To Daniel Cormier’s Historic UFC 226 KO

UFC 226 popped off tonight (Saturday, July 7, 2018) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event was a massive superfight between heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight king Daniel Cormier. DC won by shocking first-round knockout, a short right hook off a clinch break sending the champion to the mat. Three coffin-nail punches made Cormier the second simultaneous two-division champion in history.

The co-headliner was another big heavyweight battle, this between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis. Unfortunately, this fight will go down in history as one of the most disappointing and boring of all time, as the big men were extremely reluctant to engage throughout. Lewis did a little bit more – Ngannou did virtually nothing – and he was awarded a unanimous decision in one of the worst fights in memory.

See how Twitter reacted to these huge fights below:

Let's go Daniel — King Muhammed (@KingMoFH) July 8, 2018

HERE WE ******* GO, DC and Stipe!! #UFC226 — Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) July 8, 2018

Underreported but DC and Stipe also fighting for the "Down to Earth, Nice Guy Who Def Still Shops for Clothes at Costco" title. #ufc226 — Kevin Seccia (@kevinseccia) July 8, 2018

DC is, um, looking a lot soft around the middle. #UFC226 pic.twitter.com/NQRmsPh93o — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) July 8, 2018

DADDEST MAN AND BADDEST MAN, DANIEL CORMIER! — Rich 🌮 (@high_light) July 8, 2018

Cormier is pure greatness. Legend. One of the sport's good guys, too. Special night for a special person. #UFC226 — Scott Harris (@ScottHarrisMMA) July 8, 2018

Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar at MSG? — MiddleEasy (@MiddleEasy) July 8, 2018

Daniel Cormier just established himself as the second greatest fighter in MMA history. Holy ******* ****. — The Naked Gambler (@NakedGambling) July 8, 2018

HE ******* DID IT!!!! I’M FREAKING THE **** OUT!!! #UFC226 — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) July 8, 2018

H I S T O R Y#UFC226 pic.twitter.com/UxjlCQDSw8 — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

Daniel Cormier calls out Brock Lesnar. pic.twitter.com/J6hbycxJjw — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 8, 2018

WHAT JUST HAPPENED pic.twitter.com/75YRPkArj1 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) July 8, 2018

Brock Lesnar gets into the Octagon and shoves Daniel Cormier. pic.twitter.com/IYUimGfBcJ — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 8, 2018

Brock Lesnar: "DC! I'm coming for you ************!" pic.twitter.com/CENXPNJl3p — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 8, 2018

If that clown show makes DC a rich man it was worth it, but damn that was cringe — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 8, 2018

Congratulations @dc_mma that was bananas! — Yves Edwards (@thugjitsumaster) July 8, 2018

Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar for the UFC heavyweight championship. Start counting the money now. pic.twitter.com/ZsemEgwcQq — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 8, 2018

In awe at the size of these lads. Absolute units. #UFC226 — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) July 8, 2018

Someone is going to sleep here. This is going to be bombs away — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 8, 2018

Francis Ngannou looks like he should be cast as the villain in the next Black Panther film. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) July 8, 2018

When two trucks hit each other what happen???? @ufc 226 co main — Marlon Moraes (@MMARLONMORAES) July 8, 2018

Wow. Two of the traditionally most exciting fighters in the UFC, Lewis and Ngannou, both just got warned for timidity by Herb Dean. This wasn't the fight Dana White was hoping for when he promoted these guys to the co-main event slot. #UFC226 — Iain Kidd (@iainkidd) July 8, 2018

At least @joerogan isn’t holding back. Being brutally honest. Love the honesty. He is the 🐐 — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) July 8, 2018

My baby girl just counted all the strikes landed for that Co-main and she’s 5 months old. #UFC226 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 8, 2018

Stipe is the GOAT. He turned Ngannou into a pacifist. Cormier fight doesn't matter — smoogy (@smoogymma) July 8, 2018

I understand recency bias, but that wasn't the worst HW fight of all time. pic.twitter.com/lfzs04M6KC — Suzanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) July 8, 2018

That sucked. We can all agree on that. I want to hear from Francis Ngannou. What happened? Pretty clear Derrick Lewis' back hurt, but what happened to Ngannou. That division is better with scary Ngannou. I hope he's not gone. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 8, 2018

Seriously two of the worst fights in UFC history this weekend between Gunther-Zuniga and Ngannou-Lewis. Outstanding. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 8, 2018

thank you to Derrick and Francis, they just cemented me as the #1 contender” — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) July 8, 2018

Derrick Lewis won that fight by doing *some* things, as opposed to Francis Ngannou, who did no things. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) July 8, 2018

so uh, I'm new here, but is this Ngannou Lewis fight something historically bad? #ufc226 — Jon Jones (@jonjones) July 8, 2018

Francis is gonna be pissed when he realizes he gave the fight away. That was just NOT OK. From both Ngannou and Lewis. I'm legit angry we didn't see what we were promised. #UFC226 — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) July 8, 2018

Even though that fight was **** the fans still want a Black Beast interview — Nick Newell (@NotoriousNewell) July 8, 2018

Now the next time who says flyweight sucks I’m gonna pull up this fight with all respect ✊🏾 — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouseUFC) July 8, 2018