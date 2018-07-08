Twitter Reacts To Daniel Cormier’s Historic UFC 226 KO

Josh Stillman
Photo by Stephen R. Sylvanie for USA TODAY Sports

UFC 226 popped off tonight (Saturday, July 7, 2018) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event was a massive superfight between heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight king Daniel Cormier. DC won by shocking first-round knockout, a short right hook off a clinch break sending the champion to the mat. Three coffin-nail punches made Cormier the second simultaneous two-division champion in history.

The co-headliner was another big heavyweight battle, this between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis. Unfortunately, this fight will go down in history as one of the most disappointing and boring of all time, as the big men were extremely reluctant to engage throughout. Lewis did a little bit more – Ngannou did virtually nothing – and he was awarded a unanimous decision in one of the worst fights in memory.

See how Twitter reacted to these huge fights below:

