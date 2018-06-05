Twitter Reacts To Changes In UFC Weigh-In Policy

Jon Fuentes
Photo:: Ron Chenoy for USA TODAY Sports

For the past two years the UFC has been having its fighters weigh-in the morning before fight night as opposed to the old evening time that dominated the promotion for so long.

UFC President Dana White recently took to the UFC Unfiltered podcast to reveal that he is currently working on “getting rid” of the current morning weigh-in procedure.

The UFC boss then said he’s “looking at taking the weigh-ins back to the way they used to be,” where fighters weighed in during the late afternoon.

Fighters immediately took to Twitter to respond to the news, and they are not happy. Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez stood out amongst the most passionate of the bunch:

