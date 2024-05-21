Video – 56-Year-Old UFC commentator Joe Rogan shows off his impressive power on the heavy bag

Joe Rogan is 56 years old and probably still in better shape than you.

Recently, a video of the longtime UFC color commentator made the rounds on social media showing him hitting the heavy bag. Love him or hate him, MMA fans can’t deny that Rogan has an impressive physique and he appears to have the power to go with it.

🔥NEW: Joe Rogan shows off his impressive power on the heavy bag at 56 years old. 👀🥊#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/5iPEpwhOOa — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) May 21, 2024

Aside from his stint with the UFC — which began all the way back in 1997 at UFC 12 — the former Fear Factor host has established himself as one of the most popular podcasters in the world with an estimated 5.9 million listeners per episode and 14.5 million subscribers according to Rephonic.

Joe Rogan can’t wait to see Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury rematch

Like most of the combat sports-loving world, Joe Rogan couldn’t help but rave about the heavyweight showdown between Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk and the UK’s Tyson Fury. Emanating from Kingdom Arena in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, the two boxing titans went toe-to-toe in a critically acclaimed clash that ultimately saw Usyk hand ‘The Gypsy King’ his first career loss.

‘The Cat’ also became the first unified heavyweight world champion in 25 years, adding the WBC title to his collection which already included the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO belts.

Immediately following the contest, Rogan took to Instagram, sharing his excitement over the scrap and their all-but-confirmed rematch later this year.