Twitter Reacts To Khabib Submitting McGregor, Insane Post-Fight Brawl

By
Jon Fuentes
-
SHARE
Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Last night’s (Sat. October 6, 2018) UFC 229 pay-per-view (PPV) ended in insane fashion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully defended his lightweight title against Conor McGregor. Khabib submitted the Irishman via fourth round rear-naked choke. After the fight, Khabib let his emotions get the best of him. After yelling at McGregor, he jumped the cage and attacked one of McGregor’s teammates.

A huge brawl ensued, both outside the cage and inside. While Khabib was tangling with one of McGregor’s teammates, some of Khabib’s team jumped inside the cage. A few of Khabib’s teammates actually attacked McGregor and struck him several times.

The mixed martial arts (MMA) community took to Twitter to react to the entire ordeal. Check out their reactions here:

NEXT: UFC 229 Bonuses: Ferguson & Pettis Bank An Extra $50K

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR