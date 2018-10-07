Twitter Reacts To Khabib Submitting McGregor, Insane Post-Fight Brawl

Last night’s (Sat. October 6, 2018) UFC 229 pay-per-view (PPV) ended in insane fashion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully defended his lightweight title against Conor McGregor. Khabib submitted the Irishman via fourth round rear-naked choke. After the fight, Khabib let his emotions get the best of him. After yelling at McGregor, he jumped the cage and attacked one of McGregor’s teammates.

A huge brawl ensued, both outside the cage and inside. While Khabib was tangling with one of McGregor’s teammates, some of Khabib’s team jumped inside the cage. A few of Khabib’s teammates actually attacked McGregor and struck him several times.

The mixed martial arts (MMA) community took to Twitter to react to the entire ordeal. Check out their reactions here:

Khabib Nurmagomedov jumps out of the Octagon and there's a melee outside the cage. Now someone jumps into the cage and starts throwing punches at Conor McGregor. DISGUSTING. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 7, 2018

Oh no! Khabib jumps the fence and attacks Conor's corner outside the cage including Dillon Danis! — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) October 7, 2018

It’s going down — Terence Crawford (@budcrawford402) October 7, 2018

There’s chaos. Brawls. This is horrible. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 7, 2018

😬 — Jim Miller (@JimMiller_155) October 7, 2018

Fucking hell, madness!!!! — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) October 7, 2018

And still!!!!! — Jason TheKid Knight (@Jasonthekid23) October 7, 2018

Yall still think those free chairs are a good idea?! #UFC229 — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) October 7, 2018

This shit is nuts!! — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) October 7, 2018

Well Connor started all of this crap….🤷🏽‍♂️ #UFC229 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) October 7, 2018

His corner just tainted the fuck out of Khabib’s win. #ufc229 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 7, 2018

Amazing performance by Khabib but damn that’s was stupid and totally unnecessary #ufc229 — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) October 7, 2018

Khabib Nurmagomedov just marred what should have been a huge moment for him and now he might be facing a suspension and a huge fine and the teammate that punched Conor should get banned from ever cornering again. Period #UFC229 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 7, 2018

I'm sorry but this entertaining lol — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) October 7, 2018

I don’t want to hear these announcers talking about how this isn’t what they wanted to see. They all created this monster. This is what they sell as a product and then they don’t like when it gets out of hand. — Chris Wade (@CWadeMMA) October 7, 2018

How crazy was that!! 😬😬 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) October 7, 2018

Excellent aftermath of the UFC tonight all is fair in love and war,! — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 7, 2018