Twitter Reacts To Jack Hermansson Edging Out Ronaldo Souza At UFC Ft. Lauderdale

Main eventing tonight’s (Sat. April 27, 2019) UFC Fort Lauderdale event from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, longtime veteran Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza met rising star Jack Hermansson inside the Octagon.
Hermansson did some amazing work in the opening two rounds against Souza. He nearly finished the Brazilian in the first round after dropping him with punches. However, Souza showed life in the third, outstriking Hermansson and landing some big shots.
In the fourth and fifth round, Hermansson did just enough to edge Souza out, getting takedowns and continuing to establish his jab and leg kicks. The judges awarded Hermansson a unanimous decision win, which will likely propel him into a huge fight next.
Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to Hermansson’s performance here: