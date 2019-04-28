Twitter Reacts To Jack Hermansson Edging Out Ronaldo Souza At UFC Ft. Lauderdale

Main eventing tonight’s (Sat. April 27, 2019) UFC Fort Lauderdale event from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, longtime veteran Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza met rising star Jack Hermansson inside the Octagon.

Hermansson did some amazing work in the opening two rounds against Souza. He nearly finished the Brazilian in the first round after dropping him with punches. However, Souza showed life in the third, outstriking Hermansson and landing some big shots.

In the fourth and fifth round, Hermansson did just enough to edge Souza out, getting takedowns and continuing to establish his jab and leg kicks. The judges awarded Hermansson a unanimous decision win, which will likely propel him into a huge fight next.

Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to Hermansson’s performance here:

Wow. What an INCREDIBLE performance tonight by Jack Hermansson. He's clearly one of the best middleweights in the world. Wow. I am beyond impressed with him tonight. Amazing performance. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) April 28, 2019

That was so impressive!! Hermanson definitely has every bit of talent and skill to become a World champion — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) April 28, 2019

Great fight — A1 Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) April 28, 2019

Man I can’t remember the last time a main event didn’t deliver an awesome fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 28, 2019

Before tonight, the plan was to book Costa v Romero this summer. One wonders if Hermansson’s performance changes things. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 28, 2019

Jack Freaking Hermansson! — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 28, 2019

Well, I'd say Hermansson made the most of his opportunity. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) April 28, 2019

Congratulations to this Hermansson guy. Showed skills and heart 💯 👏👏👏 @ufc — Manny Gamburyan (@MannyGamburyan) April 28, 2019