UFC 328 Card Suffers Massive Blow As Former Champion Withdraws After Suffering Torn Meniscus In Training

With less than a month to go, the UFC 328 card has lost a key fight from its lineup.

The UFC’s fifth numbered event of 2026 is set for May 9 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The card is scheduled to feature a championship double-header, headlined by a middleweight title bout with the reigning champion making his first defense against former titleholder Sean Strickland.

In the co-main event, flyweight titleholder Joshua Van will also put his belt on the line for the first time against Tatsuro Taira.

On Saturday morning, former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz revealed that he has been forced out of his scheduled rematch against Bogdan Guskov at UFC 328 due to an injury sustained during training camp. The 43-year-old Polish veteran took to social media to reveal he suffered a torn meniscus after being caught in an awkward position and taking a kick to the knee during sparring.

“Don’t count your chickens before they hatch. I was supposed to be in the States next week, but plans had to change. I’m beyond pissed. Last round of sparring, wrong position, and a kick to the knee. Torn meniscus. The plan and goal were clear, so the disappointment is huge. But this isn’t the end! I’m already working on getting back as soon as possible. Coming back to finish things on my own terms,” Blachowicz wrote on Instagram.

Image: @janblachowicz/Instagram

Blachowicz was coming into UFC 328 off a majority draw against Guskov at UFC 323 in December 2025. Prior to that, he had suffered back-to-back losses to Carlos Ulberg and Alex Pereira. He currently holds a professional record of 29-11-2, including a 12-8-2 run in the UFC.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 06: (R-L) Bogdan Guskov of Uzbekistan punches Jan Blachowicz of Poland in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC 323 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 06, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

As of now, there’s no official confirmation on whether the rematch will be rescheduled for a later date or if Guskov will face a short-notice replacement at UFC 328. “Hitman” currently holds a 4-1-1 record in the UFC, with his most recent loss coming against Volkan Oezdemir in September 2023.

What Does UFC 328 Fight Card Look Like After This Shake-Up?

Here’s a look at the current UFC 328 fight card:

Main Card

Khamzat Chimaev(c) vs. Sean Strickland – middleweight title

Joshua Van(c) vs. Tatsuro Taira – flyweight title

Alexander Volkov vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta – heavyweight

Sean Brady vs. Joaquin Buckley – welterweight

King Green vs. Jeremy Stephens – lightweight

Prelims

Ateba Gautier vs. Ozzy Diaz – middleweight

Grant Dawson vs. Mateusz Rębecki – lightweight

Joel Alvarez vs. Yaroslav Amosov – welterweight

Early Prelims