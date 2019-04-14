Twitter Reacts After Dustin Poirier Edges Out Max Holloway At UFC 236

In the main event of UFC 236 on pay-per-view (PPV) last night (Sat. April 13, 2019), UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway met Dustin Poirier for the interim 155-pound championship.

Poirier came out aggressive right out the gate, rocking the 145-pound champ early. He was able to control the fight up until the third round, where “Blessed” bounced back as “The Diamond” began to fade. However, Poirier caught a second wind, and was able to use his power and boxing to out-damage the Hawaiian striker.

Both men put on an amazing showing, but when it was all said and done, Poirier was awarded the unanimous decision to become the new interim 155-pound champion of the world. He will now face Khabib Nurmagomedov in a unification bout once “The Eagle’s” suspension is up.

Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to Poirier’s win here:

Another one that can be fight of the year Jesus! Congrats Dustin both you guys put on hell of the show! — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) April 14, 2019

The MMA Gods have blessed us 😱🙏🏽🙌🏽 #ufc236 — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) April 14, 2019

Congrats to Dustin amazing fight they don’t come tougher than Max he never stopped coming forward no matter the circumstances great night of fights! — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 14, 2019

I hate to see Max loose but I'm so freaking happy to see Poirier after so long, achieve this moment.



What a fight by both guys… Thank you 👏🏻👏🏻 #UFC236 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) April 14, 2019

This fight!!!! Wow!!!! — rachaelostovich (@rachaelostovich) April 14, 2019

A significant power difference 😳 #UFC236 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) April 14, 2019

Congrats @DustinPoirier on the new belt! Amazing to see champions who want to change their communities. — CRIS CYBORG (@criscyborg) April 14, 2019

This is where legends are made #ufc236live — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) April 14, 2019

Just incredible display of technique and heart from both @BlessedMMA and @DustinPoirier Thank you guys! You make me proud to be a part of the ufc! — michael (@bisping) April 14, 2019