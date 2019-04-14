Twitter Reacts After Dustin Poirier Edges Out Max Holloway At UFC 236

In the main event of UFC 236 on pay-per-view (PPV) last night (Sat. April 13, 2019), UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway met Dustin Poirier for the interim 155-pound championship.
Poirier came out aggressive right out the gate, rocking the 145-pound champ early. He was able to control the fight up until the third round, where “Blessed” bounced back as “The Diamond” began to fade. However, Poirier caught a second wind, and was able to use his power and boxing to out-damage the Hawaiian striker.
Both men put on an amazing showing, but when it was all said and done, Poirier was awarded the unanimous decision to become the new interim 155-pound champion of the world. He will now face Khabib Nurmagomedov in a unification bout once “The Eagle’s” suspension is up.
Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to Poirier’s win here: