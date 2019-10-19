Twitter Reacts To Dominick Reyes Destroying Chris Weidman At UFC Boston

Spread the word!













The UFC Boston main event featured a very interesting debut. Former 185-pound king Chris Weidman jumped up to 205 pounds to take on rising prospect Dominick Reyes. “The All American” was hoping for a big win to propel him into a massive showdown with Jon Jones.

Weidman entered the contest having lost four of his last five, those four all coming by way of TKO. In his last outing, Weidman was knocked out by Ronaldo Souza in the third round of their UFC 230 meeting. As for Reyes, he entered the fight undefeated at 11-0 and on the doorstep of a light heavyweight title opportunity.

Reyes had secured five Octagon victories over names including Jared Cannonier, Ovince Saint Preux, and Volkan Oezdemir. A win over a former champion in Weidman would’ve certainly put him right into the title mix.

In the fight, Weidman failed on a few early takedowns before Reyes connected on a big step-back shot that dropped the former middleweight champ. After some hammerfists on the ground, Weidman was out, and Reyes was declared the winner. It was a massive win for the young 205-pound contender.

Here’s how the MMA community reacted to:

Chris Weidman shouldn't be fighting anymore. He can't take a punch anymore. — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) October 19, 2019

Weidman is cooked. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 19, 2019

Dominick Reyes smokes Chris Weidman inside of a round. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) October 19, 2019

FACK. What a win by Reyes. Damn, feel bad for Weidman. Shit. #UFCBoston — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) October 19, 2019

Man, Reyes generates a lot of power.



Such an incredible athlete. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 19, 2019

Wow made it look easy. — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) October 19, 2019

The circle of life. The old get fed to the young. The passing of the torch. Call it whatever you want, it happens in MMA and it's necessary. #UFCBoston — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 19, 2019

Dominick Reyes demolishes Chris Weidman with a first round KO. That got ugly in a hurry #UFCBoston — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 19, 2019

205 is no joke. #UFCBoston — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 19, 2019

Wow. Dominick Reyes knocks out Chris Weidman in the first. Dropped him stepping backwards, and then hammerfists puts Weidman to sleep. Former middleweight champs going up in weight has not gone well in 2019. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 19, 2019

Dominick Reyes with a strong case for a title shot finishing Chris Weidman via TKO in the first round at #UFCBoston — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) October 19, 2019

chin up champ @chrisweidman you a legend — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 19, 2019