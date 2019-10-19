Twitter Reacts To Dominick Reyes Destroying Chris Weidman At UFC Boston

The UFC Boston main event featured a very interesting debut. Former 185-pound king Chris Weidman jumped up to 205 pounds to take on rising prospect Dominick Reyes. “The All American” was hoping for a big win to propel him into a massive showdown with Jon Jones.
Weidman entered the contest having lost four of his last five, those four all coming by way of TKO. In his last outing, Weidman was knocked out by Ronaldo Souza in the third round of their UFC 230 meeting. As for Reyes, he entered the fight undefeated at 11-0 and on the doorstep of a light heavyweight title opportunity.
Reyes had secured five Octagon victories over names including Jared Cannonier, Ovince Saint Preux, and Volkan Oezdemir. A win over a former champion in Weidman would’ve certainly put him right into the title mix.
In the fight, Weidman failed on a few early takedowns before Reyes connected on a big step-back shot that dropped the former middleweight champ. After some hammerfists on the ground, Weidman was out, and Reyes was declared the winner. It was a massive win for the young 205-pound contender.
Here's how the MMA community reacted to:
