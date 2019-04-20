Twitter Reacts To Alistair Overeem Pummeling Aleksei Oleinik At UFC St. Petersburg

Earlier today (Sat. April 20, 2019) UFC St. Petersburg took place from the Yubileyny Sports Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia. In the main event of the night, heavyweights and former training partners Alistair Overeem and Aleksei Oleinik met inside the cage.
Oleinik came out very aggressive in the opening minutes, looking for his patented Ezekiel Choke on several occasions. However, some devastating knees from Overeem finally paid off in the closing seconds of the first round. “The Reem” dropped his Russian counterpart to the canvas before swarming on with some ground-and-pound to finish the night off.
Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to Overeem pummeling Oleinik in today’s main event here: