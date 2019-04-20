Twitter Reacts To Alistair Overeem Pummeling Aleksei Oleinik At UFC St. Petersburg

Earlier today (Sat. April 20, 2019) UFC St. Petersburg took place from the Yubileyny Sports Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia. In the main event of the night, heavyweights and former training partners Alistair Overeem and Aleksei Oleinik met inside the cage.

Oleinik came out very aggressive in the opening minutes, looking for his patented Ezekiel Choke on several occasions. However, some devastating knees from Overeem finally paid off in the closing seconds of the first round. “The Reem” dropped his Russian counterpart to the canvas before swarming on with some ground-and-pound to finish the night off.

Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to Overeem pummeling Oleinik in today’s main event here:

Knee game from that clinch is serious! — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) April 20, 2019

Alistair Overeem's demeanor is never anything above that of a window shopper. Even when he's getting (momentarily) pummeled. Good win for him there. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) April 20, 2019

Overeem knees are just brutal!!



Sad to see Oleinik take the L but this is huge for Overeem moving forward. Certainly gaining momentum and looking rejuvenated, even after being in combat sports for 20 years!!! 👏🏻 #UFCStPetersburg https://t.co/OdTuj8WxKz — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) April 20, 2019

Alistair Overeem with the first round TKO to finish a game Aleksei Oleinik in the main event from Russia.



Overeem just bludgeoned him with knees to drop him and then finished with strikes on the ground#UFCStPetersburg — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) April 20, 2019

Alexey Oleynik makes it interesting in Russia, goes out guns blazing against Alistair Overeem. But Overeem's clinch too much. Standing knees hurt Oleynik, ground and pound puts him away in opening round. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 20, 2019

Alistair Overeem TKOs Alexey Oleynik in the first round. Fun fight, while it lasted. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 20, 2019