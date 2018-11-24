Twitter Reacts To Francis Ngannou’s Thrashing Of Curtis Blaydes

Jon Fuentes
Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this morning (Sat. November 24, 2018) in Beijing, China, Francis Ngannou got back on the winning track in his UFC career.

Ngannou main evented UFC Beijing opposite Curtis Blaydes. This was a rematch from their initial fight back in 2016 where Ngannou finished Blaydes via second-round TKO by way of doctor’s stoppage. Blaydes had an opportunity to avenge the loss, but came up short.

Right out the gate, Ngannou landed a shot that wobbled Blaydes badly. After “The Predator” smelled blood, he swarmed on Blaydes for the TKO finish. Now, Ngannou is hoping to string together a few wins in hopes of getting back to the UFC heavyweight title picture.

Check out how Twitter reacted to his victory here:

