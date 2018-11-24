Twitter Reacts To Francis Ngannou’s Thrashing Of Curtis Blaydes

Earlier this morning (Sat. November 24, 2018) in Beijing, China, Francis Ngannou got back on the winning track in his UFC career.

Ngannou main evented UFC Beijing opposite Curtis Blaydes. This was a rematch from their initial fight back in 2016 where Ngannou finished Blaydes via second-round TKO by way of doctor’s stoppage. Blaydes had an opportunity to avenge the loss, but came up short.

Right out the gate, Ngannou landed a shot that wobbled Blaydes badly. After “The Predator” smelled blood, he swarmed on Blaydes for the TKO finish. Now, Ngannou is hoping to string together a few wins in hopes of getting back to the UFC heavyweight title picture.

Check out how Twitter reacted to his victory here:

Ngannou KOs Blaydes in 30 seconds. What a win. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 24, 2018

Francis Ngannou drops Curtis Blaydes with a monstrous punch and just continued to blast away until Marc Goddard stopped it.

Wow #UFCBeijing — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) November 24, 2018

@francis_ngannou is back !! #UFCBeijing wow what a stoppage ☝🏾 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 24, 2018

Any controversy aside regarding this Blaydes stoppage, I think we can all agree heavyweight divisional fun can only increase with a dynamic Ngannou around. — Mike Chiappetta MMA (@MikeChiappetta) November 24, 2018

He's back. Francis Ngannou stops Curtis Blaydes in under 30 seconds of the opening round. Good stoppage from Marc Goddard in my opinion. #UFCBeijing https://t.co/i1hxCzyJdz — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 24, 2018

Most @UFC heavyweight wins, 2015 – present

10 – Derrick Lewis

07 – @Francis_Ngannou

06 – Stipe Miocic pic.twitter.com/WuH28S4QbM — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 24, 2018