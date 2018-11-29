TUF 28 Finale Weigh-In Results: Two Fighter Misses Weight

TUF 28 Finale weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

TUF 28 Finale (also known as The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters Finale) is set to take place on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kamaru Usman in a welterweight bout will headline this show. Justin Frazier vs. Juan Francisco Dieppa in the TUF 28 heavyweight finale will serve as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson in a TUF 28 female featherweight finale, Bryan Caraway vs. Pedro Munhoz in a bantamweight bout, Darren Stewart vs. Edmen Shahbazyan in a middleweight bout, and Ji Yeon Kim vs. Antonina Shevchenko in a female flyweight bout.

TUF 28 Finale Weigh-In Results

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for TUF 28 Finale on Thursday. Two fighters missed weight which was Rick Glenn and Ji Yeon Kim. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 10 p.m. ET)

Rafael dos Anjos (170) vs. Kamaru Usman (170.5)

Juan Espino (260) vs. Justin Frazier (264) – TUF 28 heavyweight tournament final

Macy Chiasson (144.5) vs. Pannie Kianzad (145) – TUF 28 women’s featherweight tournament final

Bryan Caraway (135.75) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135.5)

Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5) vs. Darren Stewart (185)

Ji Yeon Kim (130.5) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (124.5)*

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Kevin Aguilar (144) vs. Rick Glenn (148.5)*

Joseph Benavidez (125.5) vs. Alex Perez (126)

Michel Batista (262.5) vs. Maurice Green (259)

Juliha Stoliarenko (145.5) vs. Leah Letson (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)