TUF 28 Finale preliminary card results are underway as the Las Vegas-based promotion holds this latest event on television for fight fans around the world to watch the show.

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Friday, November 30, 2018) will come from in the form of TUF 28 Finale. Headlining the card are Rafael dos Anjos and Kamaru Usman, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Rick Glenn vs. Kevin Aguilar in a featherweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1.

Joseph Benavidez vs. Alex Perez is next in a flyweight bout.

Maurice Greene vs. Michel Batista is next in a heavyweight bout.

Leah Letson vs. Julija Stoliarenko in a female featherweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary bouts. In round 1, Letson is asserting her control the pace by forcing her foe backward, though neither woman has landed anything noteworthy. A slick right-left to the head from lesson, but the Lithuanian fighter shakes it off. In round 2, Lesson lands a right push kick to the body, but her follow-up punches miss. Stoliarenko tried to fire back but she’s too far out. Stoliarenko is having a hard time finding a rhythm. Lesson stuffs a takedown after landing a few decent strikes. Stoliarenko pops back to her feet. In round 3, Stoliarenko wraps up a guillotine and drops to guard. It looks tight and blood is going from cuts on Letson’s face. Back on their feet, Stoliarenko needs to go for broke and hope for a miracle. Letson got the split decision win.

Roosevelt Roberts vs. Darrell Horcher in a lightweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card. In round 1, Roberts locks in a standing guillotine and forces the tap late in the first.

Tim Means vs. Ricky Rainey is next in a welterweight bout. In round 1, Means lands some punches before locking Rainey up and taking him down. Means unloads a storm of punches from on top. Rainey is in trouble and isn’t fending the punches off. Referee Smith stops it.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Raoni Barcelos vs. Chris Gutierrez in a bantamweight bout. In round 1, Gutierrez is moving back and side-to-side nicely, which is giving Barcelos some difficulty. Gutierrez slips and is on his back. Barcelos wades through some up quicksand passes guard to die control. Barcelos tries to pass to mount but he’s thwarted. Barcelos backs off and allows Gutierrez to stand up with about 25 seconds left. In round 2, Barcelos is aggressive early and scores a takedown. In Gutierrez’s guard, Raoni lands some decent punches. A Gutierrez elbow from his back opens a nasty gash on Barcelos’s face. He’s bleeding everywhere. Gutierrez recovers to guard, but Barcelos quickly unloads plenty go punches and elbows from on top. Barcelos explodes onto Gutierrez’s back after vicious ground-n-pound, sinks in the rear-naked choke and forces the tap.



