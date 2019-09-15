Tristan Connelly Stuns Michel Pereira – UFC Vancouver Results

Spread the word!













Michel Pereira vs. Tristan Connelly in a welterweight bout continues the main card of the UFC Vancouver event:

Round 1: Both guys came out swinging for the fences with Pereira throwing a bunch of kicks and knee strikes. At one point, he tried a flying kick. Pereira stunned him with a body strike before taking him down and getting half guard. Connelly went for an arm triangle but Pereira slipped out and Pereira did a jumping kick. Connelly took him down and got on top. Pereira slipped out before Connelly tried a guillotine choke to close out the round.

Round 2: Connelly goes for a takedown but Pereira counters with a D’Arce. They get back to the feet where Connelly stunned him with some strikes. Connelly is walking down Pereira with a series of straight punches. Pereira gets a takedown with two minutes to go.

Round 3: Connelly locks up a guillotine but Pereira pops up. Connelly continues to push forward and throw some big shots. Connelly stuffed a takedown and got side control. Connelly worked him over with more strikes from the top to the horn.

Results: Tristan Connelly def. Michel Pereira by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)