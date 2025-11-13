Tracy Cortez on Training with Alex Pereira’s Sister Aline: “She’s an incredible striker.”

Tracy Cortez, set to compete at UFC 322, recently shared insights at the pre-fight press conference about her training experience with Aline Pereira, the sister of current UFC champion Alex Pereira. Cortez spoke candidly about working alongside Aline and her perspective on the younger Pereira’s calibre as an athlete.

What Tracy Cortez Says About Training with Aline Pereira

Cortez expressed genuine respect for Aline Pereira’s skills and work ethic, stating, “She’s a great person. She’s an amazing athlete. I think it’s time for her to also be in the UFC. I mean she’s also a flyweight, but she’s an incredible athlete, she’s an incredible striker. … She actually fights this Friday, so I’ll be watching and tuning in to watch her fight while I’m cutting weight.”

Aline Pereira transitioned to MMA following an accomplished career in kickboxing. While much of the spotlight has been on her brother Alex, particularly after his rapid ascent and success in both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions of the UFC, Aline has charted her own path. She was well-known in the kickboxing world, competing in major promotions including GLORY. Her foray into MMA began in LFA, where many UFC contenders have cut their teeth.

Aline Pereira was scheduled to fight ahead of UFC 322, an event Cortez said she would watch closely even while going through her own preparations. Aline Pereira is competing at LFA 222 on Friday, November 14, 2025, against Nejra Repp. LFA (Legacy Fighting Alliance) is a major regional MMA promotion that often serves as a pipeline for talent moving into the UFC.​

Tracy Cortez faces Erin Blanchfield in a women’s flyweight preliminary bout at UFC 322 on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. This is a rematch of their first meeting in 2019 under the Invicta FC banner, which Cortez won by split decision. Cortez currently ranks eighth in the UFC women’s flyweight division, while Blanchfield sits fourth.