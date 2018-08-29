Top Contender Calls For Title Shot Over Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Top contender calls for a title shot over Joanna Jedrzejczyk as she wants a crack at current UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. Karolina Kowalkiewicz is that top contender who is slated to meet Jessica Andrade at the UFC 228 pay-per-view event.

The Fight

Kowalkiewicz (12-2) is currently on a two fight winning streak. She has picked up wins over Jodie Esquibel and Felice Herrig in her latest outings under the UFC banner inside of the Octagon.

She does have experience fighting for the UFC title. She took on then-champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 205 in Nov. 2016. But lost via a unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Kowalkiewicz stated in a recent interview that she believes the winner of this upcoming fight should get the next title shot. This is after Jedrzejczyk beat Tecia Torres at July’s UFC on FOX 30 event and proclaimed herself as the #1 contender.

Title Shot Over Joanna Jedrzejczyk

The one problem with that is that Kowalkiewicz believes she is wrong with that mindset.

“I think this fight against Jessica Andrade will be a title eliminator,” Kowalkiewicz told Poland’s MMANews.pl. “Not only do I think this way, but also the rest of the world. I don’t want to offend Joanna, but sometimes she loses contact with reality and she leads with her legend. Logically, Rose would have to fight for the third time with a fighter that she defeated twice.” “Maybe the win over Tecia could give Joanna the title fight, but only after Rose would fight someone else first. So it means Joanna would have to wait for a really long time,” Kowalkiewicz said. “I think the champion has something to say. It’s not like Joanna is the ‘Strawweight Queen’ and everything will be exactly as she said. Rose proved twice that she’s better, and she will want to fight someone else.” “I think Rose will fight against the winner of my fight with Jessica Andrade,” Kowalkiewicz said.

The UFC 228 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.