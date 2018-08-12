Rose Namajunas Says Joanna Jedrzejczyk “Just Sounds Stupid”

After beating her twice, Rose Namajunas says Joanna Jedrzejczyk just sounds silly.

The UFC women’s strawweight champion feels this way because longtime former champ Jedrzejczyk won’t let their two fights go. Namajunas defeated her by knockout at UFC 217 and then again at UFC 223 earlier this year.

Jedrzejczyk thought she won the second time and has continually said as much in the media. Namajunas thinks it’s beginning to sound a bit ridiculous because it’s time for Jerdzejczyk to move on. The champ told MMA Fighting she was only making herself look silly:

“It don’t really bother me. I know at this point it just kind of sounds silly. The more she talks, the more she just makes herself sound stupid. For me, I like to just try and be positive about everything as much as possible. “Of course, you can get dragged into silly ****. I just remind myself that she was a great champion. I looked up to her at one point in my life for a reason and I just try and remember what she did for the sport and just kind of leave it at that. She was a great champion, but now it’s my time. And eventually she’s gotta come to terms with that and be OK with it.”

Jedrzejczyk may claim to have won the second fight, but meanwhile, Namajunas isn’t buying that she really believes it. The current champ has a specific reason why as well:

“I think you can just look at her face after our second fight, just look at her face and know how she really felt. Body language kind of shows more than what the words really say or mean. To me, it looked like she was trying to make herself believe in it, that she really won. When she really knew, at the end of the day, that I won the fight.”

Namajunas thinks Jedrzejczyk was a great champion due to her lengthy reign. But she isn’t sure she truly wants to fight the best like she claims: