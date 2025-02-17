2025 seems like it will be a great year for Kickboxing as ONE Championship is hosting their inside kickboxing card ONE 172 in just a few weeks. That doesn’t stop the kickboxing train from with incredible fights and incredible kickboxing knockouts.

So it may be early in the year, but there have already been some crazy kickboxing knockouts.

Honorable Mention: Shintaro Matsukura Crushes Park Chung Il’s leg

Unfortunately, this is not a top 6 list of kickboxing knockouts, but that doesn’t mean we don’t mention excellent knockouts. So, in this honorable mention, we see Takeru Segawa’s teammate from Team Vasileus, Shintaro Matsukara. Show of his team’s incredible calf-kicking ability. He would go on to fight defensively against the Korean kickboxer and slowly crush his calf over two rounds.

He blocked the boxing offense coming his way and blasted his calf to the point that Park Chung Il struggled to even stand, and he was dropped with a calf kick. Unable to answer the count and stumbling toward the ref on the ruined leg, the fight was waved off. Another win for Japan’s finest at Team Vasileus, and another kickboxing knockout on this list.

5. Hayato Hamana knocks out Masato Ishikawa in a fight-of-the-year contender

This fight happened early in 2025, K-1 MAX, between two upcoming Japanese kickboxers. He has a lot of potential and fighting spirit, with incredible back-and-forth exchanges and an excellent display of karate-style kicks and boxing combinations. Hayato Hamana would win the day in the third round when he caught Masato Ishikawa with a countershot over his knee attempt, sending him plummeting to the ground.

Masato Ishikawa quickly rose to his feet with a bloody face with 10 seconds left in the fight. But Hayato Hamana crumpled him with a brutal cross. It was an incredible fight and an incredible kickboxing knockout.

4. Shodai Matsuoka crushes Kosei Kawakita with a head kick

This kickboxing knockout is from K-1’s sister promotion, KRUSH. This promotion is where national Japanese talent works their way into the K-1 Proper scene. Think of the many regional organizations that send guys to the UFC—that’s the relationship KRUSH kickboxing has with K-1. It also has some fantastic fights, such as the fight between Shodai Matsuoka and Kosei Kawaikita.

Where Shodai Matsuoka beat down Kosei Kawakita and absolutely could not miss with his strikes. Landing punches, knees, and kicks at will. This led to Kawakita wearing visible damage done by the heavy hands of Shodai Matsuka. Who would finish Kosei in the first round with a head kick followed by a punch. Sending the bloodied Kose Kawait to the ground in a pulp, with a referee stopping the fight.

It was an incredible display of dominance and an excellent kickboxing knockout.

3. Jinsei Yoshikawa one-punch knockouts Kaito Kikuchi

On the same card, two young Japanese guns will be thrown down in a hectic one-round fight. Jinsei Yoshikawa will be thrown down with Kaito Kikuchi, as both young fighters will go at them with reckless abandon. He engages in risk exchanges with both fighters who are looking to decapitate the other.

Jinsei Yoshikawa would land first and land hard, using head movement to land a brutal and beautiful left hook. Dropping Kaito Kikuchi badly, the young kickboxer would attempt to answer the count but would stumble across the ring. Which led to the referee waving off the fight. A great display of boxing knowledge and skill for such a young fighter, earning him a spot on this kickboxing knockouts list.

2. Masaaki noiri breaks Shakir Al-Tekreeti’s legs in a horrific fashion

It’s the first ONE Championship kickboxing knockout because ONE hasn’t held many kickboxing matches this year, unfortunately. However, when they do happen, they deliver with excitement. Masaaki Noiri would earn his first win in ONE Championship against Shakir Al-Tekreeti by dominating him on the feet and dropping him at the end of the round with a vicious calf kick to his right calf. With the bell saving Shakir Al-Tekreeti.

However, Masaaki Noiri would end the fight with a shot in the second round, blasting Shakir Al-Tekreeti’s left leg. So viciously that he would actually break Al-Tekreeti’s left, with the wound being visible. Al-Tekreeti’s leg would injure would horrify the crowd and show the power of Masaaki Noiri’s kicks. It was an incredible comeback for the former K-1 Champion and one of the most violent kickboxing knockouts of the year so far.

1. Daryl Verdonk spins to a brutal knockout over Jomthong

And at number one of our kickboxing knockouts list. Dutch kickboxer Daryl Verdonk would show against the decorated Thai fighter Jomthong, a staggering 10-time Muay Thai champion across multiple divisions. Who also won regional titles in boxing and even challenged for a WBA world boxing title. With the far less experienced, Daryl Verdonk showed no fear of the decorated Thai coming at him with full force and the same with Jomthong.

He would go on to throw heat with every strike. Jomthong would stumble Darylk Verdonk in the first 45 seconds, and Jomthong attempted to jump on him for the finish. Daryl Verdonk would fire back and throw a flying that Jomthong would avoid, but he did not see the spinning back fist that followed it. Which instantly knocked the former Muay Thai champion.

It’s an incredible sequence that ends with an incredible highlight reel kickboxing Knockout.

Many more kickboxing knockouts in store for 2025

Despite Muay Thai overtaking kickboxing in global popularity, thanks to ONE Championships’ aggressive and successful promotion of their 4 oz glove, muay Thai. which is so exciting that it took over half the spots in our 2025 best Muay Thai knockouts list to rival this kickboxing knockout list.

However, With all the worldwide kickboxing promotions such as Glory, K-1, RISE, and ONE Championship truck along in 2025. We will get to see more kickboxing action and more incredible kickboxing knockouts from the greatest combat sport in the world.