Boxing is one of the most-watched sporting events worldwide. However, the debate about all-time boxing stars has often ignited controversy. It is especially the case when it comes to choosing a system for ranking heroic boxing stars who have ruled the rings for decades. To some, only the number of boxing medals one has acquired throughout their career counts. Also, if you’re interested in betting on boxing, you can consider placing a wager with smarkets on upcoming boxing events. Now let’s get back to the main question, who is the greatest boxer of all time?

How Are Boxing Stars Ranked?

Note that based on expert opinion, sometimes the greatest boxer is not the person many fans would expect. Thus, start by thinking about how boxing matches are scored, which includes unanimous decisions by judges. With the UFC results out, you may want to start by finding out how Israel Adesanya lost to Jan Blachowicz.

Note that while some decisions in boxing are controversial, yearly boxing points is another factor that plays significance in ranking boxers. Boxing points are determined based on divisional performance. Thus, you would expect a low-ranking boxer who defeats no.1 or 2 to earn more points in a division.

Here is a quick preview of the greatest boxers of all time.

Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather is a renowned boxer whose exploits in the ring has earned him admirers and haters. Floyd 50-0-0 record is something he always wants to celebrate even if it means coming out of retirement. The boxer’s 2,225 boxing points is even more noteworthy. Forbes reported that Mayweather was the highest-grossing boxer during his prime, especially in the years of 2018, 2015, 2014 and 2012.

Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao comes a distant second with 1, 637 points. The athlete’s 62-7-2 record should not go unnoticed, especially to boxing fan looking for inspiring stats in the game. While Mayweather has retired, Manny Pacquiao remains active in the ring. Interestingly, Manny Pacquiao is also a senator in the Philippines after he was elected to the position by a landslide victory. Manny Pacquiao defeat to Mayweather in the 2015 fight of the century may be hard to forget but the boxer has annihilated some of the toughest opponents in his boxing career.

Muhammad Ali

According to BoxRec Ratings, the late Muhammad Ali collected 1,485 boxing points during his career days. A Record of 56-5-0 earned the controversial boxer a place in the boxing legends hall of fame. For some, Ali was the greatest boxer of all time. He was also a peace ambassador. Even after turning down a request to fight the Vietnam War, Ali was later awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by the U.S government.

Carlos Monzon

C’s boxing record of 87-3-9 remains etched in the minds of boxing fans. Even more importantly, his 1,586 points according to BoxRec is hard to ignore. Carlos held his middleweight title for 7 years. However, things didn’t go quite well for the Argentine who was later convicted and give 11-year sentenced for murdering his girlfriend. In 1995, Carlos dies in a car crash.

Sugar Ray Robinson

Despite recognizing Muhammad Ali as the king, Sugar Ray Robinson ruled the ring with an iron fist. Ray Robinson held the welterweight record for five years, stretching between 1946 and 1951. He was also a middleweight champion, a feat he achieved five times. To some boxing fans, Sugar Ray Robinson remains the greatest boxing star.