Tony Ferguson Vows To Make Khabib Nurmagomedov Piss Blood At UFC 249

Spread the word!













Tony Ferguson has been talking up his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov .

Ferguson will challenge Khabib for the lightweight title at UFC 249 on April 18 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

This fight has become the most anticipated in all of MMA after four previous bookings fell through. The pair have been scheduled to fight in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Everyone is now hoping it will be fifth time luck and we can actually see these two finally square off.

“El Cucuy” is currently riding a 12-fight unbeaten run in the UFC which includes wins over Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, Kevin Lee, Rafael Dos Anjos and Edson Barboza.

Ferguson played down the magnitude of the fight and accused Khabib of quitting in the build up to UFC 209 when speaking to Ariel Helwani. (H/T Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show)

“He’s just another opponent. I already beat that dude. I showed up to UFC 209 and I saw it in his face, I saw quit,”

The number one lightweight contender also believes when they do fight Khabib won’t be able to handle the pressure that comes with facing him.

“I called him out, called my shot and it worked. I’m in this dude’s head,” Ferguson said. “He’s looking at me. He’s going to train so hard. He’s going to be so nervous he’s going to make a mistake. I’m going to capitalize on that. I’m going to catch him during the scrambles. Scrambled eggs, baby. I’m going to make him piss blood. I owe him two to the chops, and he owes me 20 push-ups. This guys got an issue, and his name is Tony Ferguson. And I’m coming after him. It’s hunting season, baby.”

Is Tony Ferguson the man to hand Khabib Nurmagomedov his first loss?