Tony Ferguson reveals he’s been offered to coach The Ultimate Fighter against Conor McGregor next

Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson has revealed he has been approached with an offer to serve as an opposing coach on the next season of The Ultimate Fighter – serving opposite former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor, who also revealed this week how he had been approached regarding a feature on the show.

Ferguson, a former interim lightweight champion under the banner of the UFC, slumped to his fifth consecutive loss back in September of last year in the main event of UFC 279, suffering a fourth round guillotine choke loss to common-foe, Nate Diaz.

As for McGregor, the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion has been sidelined since July 2021, where he suffered a fractured left tibia and fibula, resulting in a doctor’s stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier.

Tony Ferguson reveals offer to coach on TUF against Conor McGregor

Making a welterweight division excursion in his loss to Diaz, having seen a previously scheduled fight with Li Jingliang for the same UFC 279 event shelved, Tony Ferguson has revealed he was approached regarding an opportunity to coach TUF against Conor McGregor.

“I’ve been asked to coach on TUF against ol’e fathead, or anyone of my choosing if that cake-eatin’ sum’bish’ wouldn’t show *mack*,” Tony Ferguson posted on Instagram. “What a vagina. I’m always ready anytime anywhere. I choose you McKancker @thenotoriousmma (Conor McGregor) see ewe soon thee champ -cso- #MyMat.”

Winning The Ultimate Fighter 13 at the welterweight limit back in June 2011, Ferguson managed to stop Ramsey Nijem with a first round knockout. Ferguson had been apart of the former UFC heavyweight champion, Brock Lesnar’s team.

Without a victory since January 2020, McGregor’s most recently stopped former lightweight title challenger, Donald Cerrone with a high-kick knockout, while Ferguson’s most recent win came against the Denver native to boot, courtesy of a 2019 doctor’s stoppage triumph.