Tony Ferguson Teases Fight News Coming Soon

It looks like it’s almost time for Tony Ferguson to get back inside the Octagon. “El Cucuy” took to Twitter and teased that some news regarding his next bout will be coming soon.

“Snap Down City!!!” Got The Signal, Champs Back!!! Fight News Coming Soon, 🎶Stay Tuned🎶 # Back2Business # WhyIOutta # KnyuckKnyuck # WooWooWooWooWooWooWooooo 💪😆👍 Champ Shit Only MF’as!!! 💯 -XTA- Hometeam 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/Gwwpan1sBf — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) September 28, 2019

Ferguson is on a 12-fight win streak at the moment; having beaten names like Edson Barboza, Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis, and Donald Cerrone. His victory over Lee secured him the interim lightweight title, however, he was later stripped after being forced to pull from his unification bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov due to an injury.

The former Ultimate Fighter winner is one of the most well-rounded fighters in the division but is exceptionally skilled in the wrestling and jiu-jitsu department. The preferred matchup of the mixed martial arts (MMA) community would be a title bout with Nurmagomedov. Both men have solidified themselves as the most dominant fighters in the weight class. Fights between them have been booked several times over the course of their careers, but ultimately fell through due to injury.

Now, Nurmagomedov is eying an early 2020 return, preferably February or March, in Russia. It remains to be seen if that’s the fight that will be booked next for Ferguson or not.

What do you think Ferguson’s fight news will be? Who should be his opponent?