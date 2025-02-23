Paige VanZant Slaps Back: Former UFC Star Returns to Power Slap Before GFL Debut

ByTimothy Wheaton
Former UFC star Paige VanZant is gearing up for another combat sports appearance before her highly anticipated return to MMA. Paige VanZant is scheduled to face Mikael-Michelle Brown in a Power Slap event on March 7th at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.

This will be VanZant’s third appearance in Power Slap, following a victory in her debut against Christine Wolmarans last June and a draw against Chelsea Dodson in October. The 30-year-old athlete has been exploring various combat sports since leaving the UFC in 2020, including bare-knuckle boxing, traditional boxing, pro wrestling, and more.

VanZant’s Power Slap bout serves as a prelude to her upcoming MMA comeback with the newly formed GFL. She recently signed with GFL and is expected to make her debut later this year against an opponent yet to be determined.

From Modeling to MMA

Before her fighting career took off, Paige VanZant pursued modeling and acting. She appeared in national commercials and modeled for athletic clothing brands such as Nike and Columbia Sportswear. However, a chance encounter with MMA in 2009 at Ken Shamrock’s Lion’s Den gym changed her career trajectory.

VanZant’s transition from modeling to fighting was unconventional, but she quickly made a name for herself in the UFC. Standing at 5’4″ and competing in the strawweight division, she amassed a 5-4 record in the promotion before exploring other opportunities. Now, she is a successful model who makes impressive money on various platforms.

As VanZant prepares for her Power Slap match and subsequent GFL debut, she remains active in various endeavors. She co-hosts a podcast, “A Kickass Love Story,” with her husband Austin Vanderford, who made his UFC debut this past weekend.

With her diverse experience in combat sports and entertainment, fans highly anticipate VanZant’s return to MMA with GFL and Power Slap matchups.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

