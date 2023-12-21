Daniel Cormier urges Tony Ferguson to retire from MMA after UFC 296 loss: ‘That time has come’

UFC Hall of Fame inductee, Daniel Cormier has encouraged former interim lightweight titleholder, Tony Ferguson to seriously consider calling time on his storied mixed martial arts career, after the Oxnard native dropped his seventh consecutive loss at UFC 296 last weekend.

Ferguson, a former interim lightweight champion under the banner of the UFC, featured on the main card of the promotion’s final flagship event of the year last weekend, dropping a one-sided unanimous decision loss to Paddy Pimblett.

The defeat came as Ferguson’s seventh consecutively – as The Ultimate Fighter victor joined former two-weight champion, B.J. Penn on the longest concurrent losing streak in the history of the organization.

Urged by UFC CEO, Dana White to call time on his mixed martial arts career and hang up his gloves following his judging loss to Liverpool up-and-comer, Pimblett, Ferguson claimed, however, that he had no intention of ending his time in the sport.

Tony Ferguson urged to retire by Daniel Cormier

Adding his thoughts to Ferguson’s situation, former undisputed light heavyweight and heavyweight gold holder, Cormier claimed the time has now firmly arrived for the former to stop fighting professionally.

“Tony Ferguson would seem to be done,” Daniel Cormier said on an episode of DC & RC. “Call it what it is. I believe that Tony Ferguson should retire. I really try to limit trying to show a man the door because nobody knows when someone’s done until they know that they’re done.”

“Only Tony knows when it’s time,” Cormier explained. “But it seems as though he’s the only one left that isn’t sure. Everybody else feels pretty certain that that time has come for Tony Ferguson.”

Earlier this year, Oxnard veteran, Ferguson dropped a one-sided eventual third round arm-triangle submission loss to Bobby Green on the main card of UFC 291 back in July.

