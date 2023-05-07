Former interim UFC lightweight champion and The Ultimate Fighter 13 winner, Tony Ferguson has been arrested under suspicion of DUI (Driving under the influence) after he was involved in a car accident in Hollywood, California overnight.

Ferguson, 39, a former interim UFC lightweight champion and perennial contender under the banner of the Dana White-led organization, was arrested early Sunday for DUI in Hollywood, after he is alleged to have crashed his truck into two parked vehicles outside a nightclub in the city. News of Ferguson’s arrest was first reported by TMZ.

Facing a misdemeanour DUI charge in relation to the alleged incident currently at the time of publication, Tony Ferguson is alleged to have refused to submit a field sobriety test during the alleged incident.

Flipping his vehicle onto it’s side outside the nightclub, Tony Ferguson is alleged to have been “very uncooperative” after he was brought into police custody, with his vehicle returned to all four wheels, after landing on two parked cars nearby.

Tony Ferguson most recently headlined UFC 279 in a loss to Nate Diaz

In the midst of a five-fight losing streak, Oxnard native, Ferguson has been sidelined since headlining UFC 279 back in September of last year in a short-notice welterweight main event fight against Nate Diaz, suffering a fourth round guillotine choke submission loss to the Stockton veteran.

Prior to that loss, Ferguson had dropped knockout defeats to both Michael Chandler, and Justin Gaethje – as well as one-sided decision losses against both Charles Oliveira, and Beneil Dariush.

Once riding a division-best 12-fight undefeated run, Ferguson struck interim lightweight gold with a October 2017 triangle choke submission win over Kevin Lee.

Yet to book his next Octagon outing, Ferguson had been linked to a return against the above-mentioned Lee in a welterweight division rematch at UFC 290 during International Fight Week in July, however, the bout has failed to come to fruition.