Tony Ferguson Reacts To Justin Gaethje Fight: ‘He’s Going To See Stars’

Tony Ferguson commented on his fight with Justin Gaethje for the first time.

On Monday, it was announced that Ferguson would battle Gaethje for the interim lightweight title in the UFC 249 headliner on April 18. “El Cucuy” was originally set to battle Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed lightweight strap.

However, he’ll have to make do with Gaethje now after “The Eagle” was ruled out because of a cross-border travel ban enforced in Russia.

And Ferguson reacted to the news in an epic promo video posted on Twitter:

“I don’t know what I’m trying to accomplish man,” Ferguson said in the video. “I just know whenever we talk about the fight, people keep smiling. No matter who they put in front of me, like I said in The Ultimate Fighter, this is a tournament. I’m gonna go in there and do my job as best as I can.

“Khabib was gonna get his ass kicked, but he’s no longer in the picture as far as I’m concerned. We got Justin Gaethje. They call him ‘The Highlight’? I’m gonna give him a highlight of his own. I’m gonna hit him so hard, that dude is gonna see stars.”

Ferguson, however, did have something to say to Nurmagomedov as well as Conor McGregor.

“I ain’t got no message for Khabib or Conor,” he added. “As far as I’m concerned, those dudes are both retired. They just need to put it down and walk away. That’s what I told them to do a long time ago. This is a real man sport, man. These guys are a bunch of pu**ies.”

UFC 249 also has a reported location now as it is set to take place on tribal land in California.

Are you excited to see Ferguson vs. Gaethje headline UFC 249?