Tony Ferguson ‘Pissed’ At Khabib Nurmagomedov For Circling His Family At Hotel

Tony Ferguson says he owes Khabib Nurmagomedov some punches to the stomach for a number of incidents that have occurred between the pair.

Nurmagomedov successfully defended his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 this past weekend. Many now believe the fight to make is with Ferguson, with the two slated to compete against each other four times already.

Hopefully, the fifth time is the charm as Ferguson wants it to happen at UFC 245 in December. As for how he would defeat the unbeaten Dagestan native? “El Cucuy” explained how the fight would play out while revealing some outside the Octagon incidents from the past as well:

“Well, he pissed me off a couple of times,” he said in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani. “So when he and his team circle my family over at the hotel. I owe him one for that. Then Javier [Mendez] at the elevator. The elevator doors open. It was Javi, man, f*cking looking at me. I didn’t know who he was, I just remembered he was a coach. And he looked at me and he kind of went [makes sound] ‘that’s him?’ And I walked by and was like who’s that? Then I figured it out and was like what the f*ck? So that was two.

“Like seriously man, I can keep counting them. I owe this dude a couple of shots to the stomach. I’m going to slam him from his feet to his back. And in sambo, that’s like a big diss. …I’m going to show him exactly what grappling is about. The dude doesn’t like to get hit. There’s no secret to this sh*t. It’s who’s going to want it more, a battle of will. UFC. December. Vegas. No bullsh*t. Defend or vacate.”

Ferguson Calls Khabib’s Team A Bunch Of Bullies

When asked to expand on the first incident in the hotel, Ferguson explained how Nurmagomedov and his team circled him and his wife:

“Yeah, we were checking in the hotel,” he added. “Him and his f*cking team, they’re like a bunch of f*cking goons or whatever. Me and my wife, we’re checking in and I looked and there were like three or four of his teammates, they were looking at us, circling us, like dude, what the f*ck? Then later on, my team and I, we had another run in with them.

“These dudes are just a bunch of f*cking bullies. I’m standing up, I stood up. Ali Abdelaziz and I exchanged some words at the fight not too long ago and he f*cking knows exactly what he’s dealing with. I don’t play around. When I do, it’s cool, it’s fun and games. When it comes to this fight game, it’s more ruthless than Robbie Lawler.”

Hopefully, combat sports fans finally get to see this fight happen later this year.

What do you make of Ferguson’s comments?