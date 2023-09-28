Former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson has been touted to potentially have “one more night” of success in him at UFC 296 in December, as he attempts to snap a six-fight losing run against Paddy Pimblett.

Ferguson, a former interim lightweight champion under the banner of the Dana White-led organization, is slated to make his return at UFC 296 at the end of the year, taking on the returning lightweight contender, Pimblett.

Sidelined since July of this year, Ferguson suffered his sixth consecutive defeat, in the form of an eventual third round arm-triangle submission loss to veteran UFC Vegas 80 headliner, Bobby Green next month.

As for Pimblett, the Liverpool native and former undisputed featherweight Cage Warriors titleholder, has yet to feature since landing a hugely controversial unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon in December of last year.

And defending the matchmaking between Ferguson and Pimblett earlier this week, UFC CEO, Dana White claimed that while the former interim champion should consider calling time on his career with a loss at UFC 296, he believes he’s improved in recent losses.

Daniel Cormier claims Tony Ferguson can snap his losing skid at UFC 296

According to former two-weight UFC champion and Hall of Fame inductee, Daniel Cormier, Ferguson could pull a rabbit from the proverbial hat and snap his losing run to Pimblett in December.

“Is it as simple as he just needs one?” Daniel Cormier asked on his YouTube channel. “Because imagine what happens if Tony Ferguson beats Paddy Pimblett. He said before the last fight, I sat with him in the fighter meeting and Tony Ferguson said, ‘It’s going to be a fight right now, five more fights, I’m on the title.’ So, it’s not like he has lost that desire to fight. He has not lost the thought that he can be a world champion.

“I’m gonna tell you this right now, and this is the saying as old as time, fellas. Every great champion has one more night in him. We saw it with George Foreman when he beat Michael Moorer. He did not belong in the ring with Michael Moorer. We have seen so many great fighters have one great night, where if you close your eyes and you squint enough, they remind you of that person that was on that run.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

