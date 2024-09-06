Tony Ferguson teases major announcement amid rumored UFC exit: ‘Big changes goin’ on’

Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson has teased some “big changes” amid links to a potential exit from the promotion — off the back of his record-setting eighth straight Octagon defeat earlier this summer.

Ferguson, a victor of The Ultimate Fighter and a former interim lightweight champion, suffered a disappointing eighth consecutive defeat earlier this summer in his return to action — in the form of a first round rear-naked choke submission loss to Michael Chiesa at UFC Abu Dhabi.

The defeat came as an unwanted record-setting one for the Oxnard native, who had surpassed former two-weight champion, B.J. Penn — now holding the longest losing run in the history of the organization.

Tony Ferguson teases cryptic announcement amid links to UFC exit

And while his immediate fighting future in the UFC remains unclear with promotional boss, Dana White urging him to finally call time on his lengthy career, Ferguson has now driven fans into raptures on social media — hinting at an upcoming “big change”.

“Hey, check this out, crew,” Tony Ferguson said in a video posted on his official Instagram account. This is Tony ‘El Cucuy‘ Ferguson here, I’m over in Beverly Hills in a penthouse suite. I have some very exciting news coming at you. So, I can’t really say too much right now, but there’s going to be some big changes going on. So make sure that you guys stay tuned, and I’ll catch you soon.”

“Check It Out!!! I Have Some Very Exciting News📰Coming At You,.. Can’t Say Much At The Moment,.. Expect It🗣️Friday💨Crew🍃” -Champ ⚔️🕶️ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # BeverlyHills pic.twitter.com/XYk7Yju6ta — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) September 5, 2024

Without a victory since 2019, Ferguson’s most recent win came in the form of an impressive second round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over former lightweight title challenger and subsequent Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone.

In the main event of UFC 216, Ferguson landed a triangle submission win over then-lightweight contender, Kevin Lee, minting himself as the interim divisional titleholder.