Tony Ferguson: Khabib Nurmagomedov Looks Fat Like Daniel Cormier

The UFC 249 press conference featuring lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former interim titleholder Tony Ferguson has just wrapped up.

If you weren’t already hyped for this fight before you simply must be now!

Ferguson came out all guns blazing. He was wearing shades, some type of weightlifting gloves and carrying a baseball in the strange style we’ve become accustomed to from ‘El Cucuy’. He even turned his chair to face the wrong way just to add a bit more flavour to his already colourful appearance.

Both fighters traded insults back and forth throughout the heated presser. However, Ferguson seemed to get the most hurtful shot in when he made remarks about his opponents’ current weight.

Speaking directly to Nurmagomedov, he said. “You’re f*cking fat! You’re about the same size as (Daniel) Cormier right now.”

Nurmagomedov infamously pull out of UFC 209 on just 24 hours notice after struggling to make weight and suffering medical problem as a consequence. Hoever many believed it was a problem of the Russian own making after he was pictured eacting Tiramisu during the UFC Countdown show.

It’s something Ferguson has never let his rival live down. ‘El Cucuy has been calling Nurmagomedov fat for years. In 2018 the two met at the UFC’s 25th Anniversary press conference. Ferguson was again quick to throw out the weight insults, he said. “You’re fat, slow and have no rhythm! I can’t wait to shut your face with my hand.”

By the end of the UFC 249 presser, Nurmagomedov seemed to have enough Ferguson and began to return his aggression. As the two faced off Feguson threw down his interim title belt to and challenger the Unbeaten Dagestani to do the same. However, he quickly kicked it away in anger and Ferguson looked like he’d got exactly the reaction he was hoping for.

If you missed any of the UFC 249 press conference catch up here.