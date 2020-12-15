Tony Ferguson has issued a statement for the first since suffering a lopsided defeat at the hands of Charles Oliveira in the UFC 256 co-main event, his second loss in a row after previously winning 12 consecutive fights over an eight year period.

Ferguson was looking to bounce back from his fifth round TKO loss against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 in May but looked unlike himself from the get go and was ultimately out grappled by ‘Do Bronx’ over three rounds this past weekend.

‘El Cucuy’ has been quiet since the fight but took to social media yesterday to react to the defeat, address what went wrong, vow to fight on and provide an update on the arm that was caught in a deep submission attempt, he wrote.

“My Crew No Excuses, I Felt Flat. I Went Out & Welcomed The Attack Instead Of Defend. The Warm Up Time In The Back for @UFC Hasn’t Been The Same Since Pre-COVID. Still No Excuses, Times Change & So Do People. The Time From Hotel To UFC Apex Is Much More Condensed & The Aggressive Level We Needed Was Not Reached. My Fault. After The Fight, We Were Checked By Doctors & Went Back To The Hotel. I Felt It Was In Order To Hit Pads/Spar Immediately Because The Fight Was Fresh In My Mind & Blood Circulation In My Arm Was Needed. I Really Needed To Figure Out What The F’n Problem Was From The Fight, Solution **Pre-Fight TimeManagement**



“Chuck Was Looking Take My Back or Go For The Armbar As Soon As We Hit The Mat. Thus I Didn’t Worry About The Mount, Kid Was Slick But So Am I. I Was Looking For The Knockout Standing & D’arce From Bottom Position Once We Hit Jits Transitions. It Was Fun Fighting Against A Wetblanket (AKA “Heavy Pressure Opponent”) Mark My Words,That Scenario Won’t Happen Again. Period.



“My Arm Is Aright, The Armbar Was Really Tight. The Thought Of My Son ArmandAnthony’s Ability To Be Double Jointed In His Elbow During That Sequence & My Mental Capacity To Endure Pain Got Me Through It. # Breathe # Mental TUFness. One

I’m Beyond Grateful & Thankful For My Talents I Have Learned So Much About Myself This Year & What My Purpose In Life Is. My Search For That Epic Word Called “greatness” Isn’t Over. Understand Crew We Are Far From Being Retired, So Message To My Haters *ShaBam*



“Shout Out To My Team I Put Together On Three Weeks Notice. We’re Still Green Boys Thanks For Not Deserting Me. (Team, We’re Barely Scratching The Surface To What We Can Truly Accomplish & For That I Say Amen). It Was Great Making Weight & Being Around My Fight Fam For The Week. I Can’t Wait Til We Compete In Front Of A Big Loud Crowd Again, It’s Not The Same Without You All”

