Tony Ferguson Explains Why He Cut 24lbs Despite Cancelled Fight

Spread the word!













Tony Ferguson has explained why he choose to make the lightweight limit despite the fact his UFC 249 interim title fight was postponed.

Ferguson was originally set to face 155lb champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on April 18. Unfortunately, the undefeated Russian was forced to withdraw from the bout due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and subsequent travel issues. He was replaced by Justin Gaethje, who was supposed to face Ferguson for the interim lightweight title tomorrow night. Ultimately the event was scrapped after Disney/ESPN bosses asked Dana White to shut down the show due to pressure from the governor of California, Gavin Newsom.

Despite the fact, UFC 249 is off Ferguson vowed to make weight and has been cutting over the past week. ‘El Cucuy’ told Ariel Helwani that he started the week at 179lbs and today he hit the 155lb make – posting a video on social media to prove it. Speaking to ESPN Ferguson explained why he decided to honour his commitment to making 155lbs even though he didn’t need to, he said.

“It wasn’t just for me, it was for my team, man, and my sponsors and obviously for my family. about his unofficial weight cut. “And just the commitment to myself to follow through with the weight cut. … To me that says a lot more for my stock. Saying that you know what, ‘I’m gonna make weight, I’m not gonna miss weight.’ I have what it takes mentally to go through this fight camp. It’s gonna be awesome, dude. It was such a great experience.”

How do you feeling about Tony Ferguson cutting weight unnecessarily?