Tony Ferguson blasts ‘Eunic’ critics ahead of UFC 296, defends athleticism: ‘That’s Not a failed knee slide’

Former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson has labelled critics of his apparent waning athleticism amid his recent losing skid as “eunics” – as the Oxnard veteran prepares for his return at UFC 296 this weekend against Paddy Pimblett.

Ferguson, a former interim lightweight titleholder, returns to the Octagon at UFC 296 this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, taking on Liverpool native, Pimblett in a main card clash on the final flagship event of the year for the promotion.

In the midst of a disappointing six-fight losing skid ahead of his fight with Pimblett, Ferguson, who previously held a record-setting 12-fight winning run in the division – has been sidelined since he dropped a third round arm-triangle submission loss to recent UFC Austin feature, Bobby Green back in July.

Tony Ferguson denies a lack of athleticism

And hitting out at critics of his apparent waning athleticism amid his continued losing streak, Ferguson branded those who believed it to be true as “eunics”.

“Not a failed knee slide you filthy casuals,” Tony Ferguson posted on his official X account. “That’s a wrestling thing I’ve done since I was little, something you wouldn’t know sh*t about ya eunics. Mack.”

Not A Failed Knee Slide You🖕🕶️Filthy Casual, That’s A Wrestling Thing I’ve Done Since I Was Little, Something You Wouldn’t Know Shit About Ya Eunic’s ✂️🥜 *Mack* 👋 pic.twitter.com/lcJg9JgPLB — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 12, 2023

Without a victory since he featured at UFC 238 in 2019, Ferguson’s most recent win came in the form of a second round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over former title challenger and Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone.

Winning interim lightweight gold in 2017, Ferguson rallied to turn in a triangle choke submission win over the retired promotional alum, Kevin Lee.

Can Tony Ferguson snap his six-fight losing skid this weekend at UFC 296?