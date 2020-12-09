We may be fast approaching UFC 256 this weekend, however, that hasn’t stopped co-main event feature, Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson from setting sights on former two-weight world champion and management stablemate, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor.

Former interim lightweight titleholder, Ferguson clashes with the streaking grappling maestro, Charles ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira in this weekend’s co-headliner, as he makes his second Octagon appearance of 2020.



The Oxnard, California native most recently featured at UFC 249 on short-notice in May, seeing his stunning, division tying, twelve fight win streak snapped at the hands of Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje in an interim title matchup. Ferguson was initially scheduled to stand opposite longtime rival, Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov until complications surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and miscommunications with the promotion forced the shelving of the tie yet again.



Ferguson, now represented by Ballengee Group, had spent some time under the same banner as fellow former lightweight gold holder, McGregor at Paradigm Sports Management, and claimed the company along with McGregor are in debt to the tune of $500,000 with him, after calling the Dubliner, would be UFC 254 opponent, Dustin Poirier, as well as the aforenoted, Khabib, “bitches“.



“I don’t f*cking know that dude’s (Dustin Poirier’s) a bitch,” Ferguson said when asked by Adam Catterall how close he was to featuring against the Lafayette native in October. “I’m not gonna, you know what I mean — he’s a bitch, Conor (McGregor’s) a bitch, Gaethje, and Khabib (Nurmagomedov’s a bitch. All three of them. I saw a false shuffle coming out, I saw they were gonna take the #2 and #4 [ranked lightweights] and put em’ over me and another one with (Michael) Chandler and then another one and do that and put me at #5.“

“F*ck that — (it’s) not happening, I’ve been with this company a very, very long time,” Ferguson said. “It’s happened once before with Conor — not happening (again), there’s no management to do bad business behind my back anymore with Paradigm Sports Management. You can’t be f*cking using that and manipulating the system along with the UFC to f*cking get that money.“



Ferguson continued to explain how McGregor owes him a substantial amount of money and claimed that the powers that be would prefer is he was the gold holder in the division.



“Those guys owe me like half a mill’ (million),” Ferguson said. “You gotta understand that, so Conor owes — he’s in debt with me and I’m coming after that ass, that’s why he’s laughing anytime I post and that’s why he’s tryna stay in that f*cking — you see Proper Twelve everywhere, they want him to be a champ. Dude, f*ck you and your seven-headed snake, I’ll cut your bitch-ass off.“