Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson has once more teased a potential future fight against former two-division titleholder, Conor McGregor – claiming that he would not be letting the Dubliner off easy, just because a prior fight evaded the pair.

Tony Ferguson, who currently sits at #9 in the official lightweight pile, suffered his fourth consecutive loss at UFC 274 last month in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featuring on the main card of the Footprint Center event in the ‘Copper State’, Ferguson initially started quite brightly against one-time title challenger, Michael Chandler, dropping the Sanford MMA native to steal the opening round, however, suffered a brutal second round front kick knockout loss.

The defeat following a trio of prior one-sided defeats opposite Beneil Dariush, as well as former undisputed champion, Charles Oliveira, and former interim gold holder, Justin Gaethje.

As for McGregor, the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, headlined UFC 264 back in July against former interim champion, Dustin Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match – fracturing his left tibia, resulting in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat.

The loss following a January knockout loss to Poirier on ‘Fight Island’ – with McGregor now tasked with rebounding from a two-fight losing run for the first time in his professional mixed martial arts career.

Tony Ferguson yet again issues a call out to Conor McGregor

Receiving another call out from Ferguson, the Oxnard native, who previously alluded to a fact that a fight with McGregor was impossible due to the fact they shared the same management firm – mentioning the Miller-Ayala act, insisted the 33-year-old was not yet off the hook.

“”McNugget Monday’s Commence”,” Tony Ferguson tweeted, accompanied by a video on his official Twitter account. “We’re not letting you off that easy kid -Champ -CSO- @vaynersports.”

In his most recent victory, Ferguson managed to land a second round doctor’s stoppage TKO victory against common-foe, Donald Cerrone at UFC 238. The triumph came as Ferguson’s whopping twelfth consecutively.

McGregor’s most recent victory also came against Colorado veteran, Cerrone, stopping the one-time lightweight title challenger at the welterweight limit with a blistering 40-second knockout in January 2020.