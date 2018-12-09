Tony Ferguson Calls Out Max Holloway After UFC 231 Win

Tony Ferguson calls out Max Holloway for a fight at lightweight after he retained his UFC featherweight title over Brian Ortega. In the headliner of the UFC 233 pay-per-view event, Holloway busted up Ortega to the point where his left eye was closed shut.

As a result, the doctor stopped the fight and Holloway was awarded the late TKO win. The event went down on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson was keeping a close eye on this fight as he took to Twitter to note that he would fight Holloway. There is one stipulation to go along with this. He wants UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov next.

In case that doesn’t happen as Ferguson thinks he’s ducking him. Then he would like to fight Holloway at what would likely be at lightweight. He wrote the following:

“Woooooooooo!!!!! Good Job Both Fighters!! Love To See That Kind Of Entertainment!!! @BlessedMMA #ufc231 🇺🇸🇲🇽 Enjoy The Victory, If @TeamKhabib Ducks Me Let’s Run It – Respect.”

Woooooooooo!!!!! Good Job Both Fighters!! Love To See That Kind Of Entertainment!!! @BlessedMMA #ufc231 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Enjoy The Victory, If @TeamKhabib Ducks Me Let’s Run It – Respect — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 9, 2018

During the post-fight presser, Holloway also seemed open to the potential showdown against Ferguson.

“We’ll see what happens,” Holloway said (H/T to MMAFighting). “That’s a fun fight. You guys watched Embedded, somebody called me Tony. We’ve got a bone to pick.”

