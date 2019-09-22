Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski Added To UFC 245

Spread the word!













Max Holloway is set to return to the Octagon again before the end of the year.

After an initial report from John Hyon Ko, the Daily Telegraph reported that Holloway will defend his featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245. It was later confirmed by the UFC:

Holloway is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over Frankie Edgar at UFC 240 in July. Volkanovski, meanwhile, last outpointed Jose Aldo at UFC 237 in May to cement his place as the next title challenger.

There was initial talk of the title fight being the co-main event at UFC 243 which takes place next month in Australia. That event will be headlined by an Australasian middleweight title unification bout between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya.

However, it was too short a layoff for Holloway and the fight will now take place at the end-of-year pay-per-view.

UFC 245 takes place December 14 in Las Vegas. Another title fight is on the cards as Amanda Nunes defends her women’s bantamweight title against Germaine de Randamie. There is expected to be one more title fight announced which could serve as the main event.

What do you think of the news? Who wins?