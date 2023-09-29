Welcoming polarizing lightweight contender, Paddy Pimblett back from his extended lay-off at the end of the year, former interim champion, Tony Ferguson has opened as a sizeable betting underdog to snap his six-fight losing skid at UFC 296.

Ferguson, a former interim lightweight champion under the promotion’s banner, is slated to feature at UFC 296 in December against former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, Pimblett, as he makes his second Octagon walk of the year.

Back in July, fan-favorite veteran, Tony Ferguson slumped to his staggering sixth consecutive loss, giving up a late third round arm-triangle submission loss to fellow veteran, Bobby Green.

As for Pimblett, the outspoken Huyton native has been sidelined through an ankle injury since December of last year, most recently keeping his promotional-perfect record in tact in a hugely controversial and dubious decision win over Jared Gordon.

Paddy Pimblett heavy betting favorite to beat Tony Ferguson at UFC 296

And forced to land a victory for the first time since a 2019 doctor’s stoppage TKO win over Donald Cerrone in his UFC 296 return, Ferguson has opened as a large +280 betting underdog to defeat Pimblett – who himself is currently riding a -340 betting line as favorite.

A host of online casinos and bookies, as well as markers are offering odds on UFC events throughout the remainder of the year, including Ferguson’s return at UFC 296 against Liverpool contender, Pimblett.

Firmly riding the most devastating and longest losing skid of his professional career to date, Tony Ferguson, who was once tied for the longest winning streak up until a 2020 loss to Justin Gaethje, once rode an impeccable run of 12 consecutive victories – including an interim title victory.

However, amid his continued losing run, which was recently capped off by a second straight late submission loss against the above-mentioned, Green in the summer, Tony Ferguson has been touted as likely to call time on his career with a loss to Pimblett, as per UFC boss, Dana White.

“I think a lot of people think that Paddy (Pimblett) is unproven, and I think a lot of people feel that Tony (Ferguson) isn’t in deep water like he’s been in, in his last several fights,” White told assembled media after the Contender Series. “I think the matchmaking and the timing on this fight is excellent and couldn’t be more perfect.”

“If you look at Tony’s last few fights that he’s fought, he looked damn good before the (Michael) chandler finish, and every fight that’s fought on the last two, three fights,” White explained. “He looked damn good right until the end. So, it’s fun, interesting fight with two fun and interesting characters.”

“I would let Tony make that decision, but I’m sure if he loses to Paddy, he would probably look at calling it,” White explained. “He’s had a great career. Done a lot of things, had a lot of big fights. That would probably be a wrap for him. Hopefully.”

In the midst of a four-fight winning run since his Octagon landing, Next Generation MMA & BJJ staple, Pimblett managed to emerge with his winning run alive after his dubious judging win over Gordon, following prior victories over Jordan Leavitt, Kazula Vargas, and Luigi Vendramini during his brief tenure.

Can Tony Ferguson beat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 in December?