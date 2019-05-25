Tony Ferguson, Ali Abdelaziz Go Back-And-Forth On Twitter

Spread the word!













Tony Ferguson and Ali Abdelaziz are back at it again on social media.

The outspoken manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov recently posted an image of who the top lightweights were facing next.

The real champion fighting the number one contender & a clown fighting a cowboy & a quitter fighting someone who will take his soul away @Justin_Gaethje @TonyFergusonXT @DustinPoirier @TeamKhabib pic.twitter.com/bwFwkM9nnR — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 22, 2019

Abdelaziz notably put a clown emoji over Ferguson’s face in the image. “El Cucuy” was not going to let that slide as he responded on Thursday.

Ain’t No Clowning Around You Fake Fuck. @AliAbdelaziz00 You Better Leave My Name Out Of Your Mouth Before I Mop The Mat With Your Sorry Ass. You Ain’t Shit W/ Out Your Homeboys Ya Snitch. No Pride, No Guts, Just Like Your Paper Chump @TeamKhabib See You In Person Soon. pic.twitter.com/LzWGpO3tm0 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 25, 2019

Abdelaziz hit back by mocking Ferguson that he was fighting on the undercard of UFC 238. He also challenged him to do something the next time they see each other.

You fighting on the under card June 8 Focus on that and shut your mouth Talk is Cheap next time you see me do Something about it punk boy 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/7rxOyl38x3 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 25, 2019

The former interim lightweight champion would reply again, calling Abdelaziz an embarrassment to the sport while claiming he was focused on his task at hand.

I Can’t Stoop To Your Level Anymore. You’re An Embarrassment To This Sport & To All MMA Fans. I’m Too Focused For You & Anyone Else. Yeah I’m Fighting On The Undercard For #UFC238 But I Don’t Mind. It’s Champ Shit Only Ali, Something You’ll Never Know About. Praying For You pic.twitter.com/doE3UtxJVq — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 25, 2019

The two have gone back-and-forth throughout the years, especially when Ferguson was booked to face Nurmagomedov four times.

Abdelaziz, however, did show respect to Ferguson when the latter’s personal problems came to light earlier this year.

But with Ferguson now past them and scheduled to face Donald Cerrone at UFC 238 on June 8, it seems like they are back to insulting each other again.

One can expect the trash talk to increase should Ferguson and Nurmagomedov win their next bouts and are scheduled to face each other again.

Nurmagomedov is expected to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi on September 7.