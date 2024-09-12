Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Could Possibly Be Cancelled On Day of Fight

Following a medical scare in May, legendary pugilist ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson will undergo last-minute medical tests before his fight against Jake Paul.

Tyson is scheduled to compete in his first professional boxing bout in nearly 20 years when he returns to the ring for a scrap with ‘The Problem Child’ in Arlington, Texas on Friday, November 15. Originally, the bout was expected to go down inside the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium on July 20, but Tyson suffered a medical emergency during a cross-country flight that prompted the delay.

Fortunately, the incident was chalked up to nothing more than an ulcer flare-up, but it was enough for Tyson and Paul to push the fight back a few months. Tyson has since made it clear that he’s feeling good and plans on making it to their fight in The Lone Star State without further delay.

However, there is still a chance that the bout could be scrapped mere hours before he’s scheduled to make the walk.

“TDLR is aware of media reports regarding an episode involving Mr. Tyson. At present, Mr. Tyson and Mr. Paul have met the medical requirements for this event,” the Texas Department of License and Regulation’s Communications Manager Tela Mange told World Boxing News. “Before the event, TDLR will conduct pre-fight physicals to ensure the health of both fighters” (h/t Irish Mirror).

According to the regulatory guidelines from the Association of Boxing Commissions, “All boxers competing shall receive a pre-fight physical examination by a ringside physician who certifies in writing whether or not the boxer is physically fit to safely compete.” Clearly, this is not a new practice, but when you factor in a 58-year-old fighter with a pre-existing condition, there’s a possibility that Tyson may not be cleared to compete in the 11th hour.

If that were to happen, the highly anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano would become the de facto main event.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul promise a Knockout

Tyson’s showdown with Paul will be contested over eight two-minute rounds rather than the traditional three-minute sessions. The fighters will also wear 14oz gloves instead of the typical 10oz gloves normally dawned for a professional boxing bout.

Despite those changes, both fighters are confident that they can finish the other inside the distance.

“I’m very prepared to knock out Jake Paul. I’m very prepared,” Tyson said during a recent pre-fight press conference. “I had a small adversity. I got sick, but I feel good. I’m just ready. I’m just ready. I’m going to do my talk and I’m going to talk my shit, but I’m ready to fight. I’m beautiful and I’ve been back to training for a while, like two weeks, three weeks… I’m in camp. As soon as I catch this guy, it’s over. Jake Paul is going to be running around the ring, but as soon as I catch this guy, it’s going to be totally over. I’m going to f*ck him up.”

Paul offered a similar prediction in response.

“He’s saying that it’s going to be my funeral,” Paul snapped back. “He’s saying it’s going to be my wake. He’s going to kill Jake Paul. All of these things, and that’s why I love Mike. I respect him, but we’re not friends anymore until November 15. I’m knocking this motherf*cker out and we’re going to see who’s dead. Mike is the one that wanted it to be a pro fight, so he’s going to get his a** knocked out. You’re going to see on BoxRec, Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson. Jake Paul KOs Mike Tyson.”

Paul vs. Tyson will air exclusively on Netflix.