Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall Nearly Official for Misfits Boxing

Tommy Fury and Eddie Hall are on course to headline a Misfits Boxing show at Manchester’s AO Arena on June 13, with reports highlighting a huge weight gap that could be close to 130 lbs between them. The bout is expected to air on DAZN pay-per-view as Misfits continues to lean into crossover attractions that mix traditional boxing with influencer-style matchmaking.

Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall

Reports in the UK press state that Fury vs Hall is lined up for Saturday 13 June 2026 in Manchester. The fight is set to top a Misfits Boxing card at the 21,000-capacity AO Arena, a regular venue for both major boxing shows and crossover events. Early promotional material and social posts indicate the show will be broadcast globally on DAZN as a pay-per-view event under the Misfits banner.

Tommy Fury and Eddie Hall are reportedly set to fight on Misfits Boxing on June 13 🤯



The weight difference 😳 pic.twitter.com/Cn8U79SuON — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 25, 2026

Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury, 26, enters as the career boxer with an 11-0 professional record, including high-profile decision wins over Jake Paul and KSI that pushed him from prospect to mainstream crossover headliner. He boxed at cruiserweight in those contests, officially weighing 184.5lb for Paul and 183.6lb for KSI, and has generally operated in the 180–200lb range. For his most recent outing against Ken Hanj he was reported at around 14st 12lb (208lb), reflecting a move towards a small-heavyweight frame without stepping fully into the true heavyweight scene.

Tommy Fury also carries name value outside the ring thanks to his stint on reality TV, most notably his appearance on the hit dating show Love Island. That run turned him from a prospect with a famous surname into a mainstream personality in the UK, giving him a social media following and crossover profile that Misfits and DAZN are keen to tap into for events like the Eddie Hall fight.

Eddie Hall

Eddie Hall is best known as the 2017 World’s Strongest Man, a title he won while competing at around 443 lbs, more than double Fury’s usual fighting size. Since leaving elite strongman competition, Hall has trimmed down but still fought at a reported 334 lbs for an MMA bout against Mariusz Pudzianowski last year, which he won by knockout in under 30 seconds. He previously weighed around 25 stone (350lb) during his peak strongman years, and videos of him trading body shots with Fury underlined just how much heavier he is than the boxer.

Eddie Hall has been trying to close the experience gap by bringing in high‑level partners like kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven and UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall for rounds and coaching input. Their sessions have focused on sharpening Hall’s footwork, defence and basic combinations, while helping him understand how to manage distance and pace against a more fluid boxer like Tommy Fury.

Size

Coverage in the UK has focused on the projected size gap. Fury’s recent figure of roughly 14st 12lb (208lb) compared with Hall’s 23st 12lb (334lb) MMA weight gives a spread of around 9 stone 0lb (126lb), while Hall’s old strongman bodyweight at more than 31st would push that difference beyond 16 stone.

Misfits and DAZN have yet to publish an official weight class or cap, so at this stage the expectation is that Fury comes in near a bridgerweight or small heavyweight frame while Hall cuts down from super-heavy territory, leaving a likely gap in the 120lb region on fight night.

From a sporting angle, analysts have already flagged the bout as a stylistic and physical oddity: Fury has the ring experience and technique, Hall brings raw size, strength history and limited fight reps. The contest continues Misfits’ pattern of booking bouts that generate debate about safety, matchmaking and spectacle, with this one centred on whether a near 10-stone weight difference can be managed under exhibition-style rules or if it becomes a sanctioned professional mismatch in Manchester.