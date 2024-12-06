Tommy Fury vs. Darren Till Canceled – The Fallout

Tommy Fury has abruptly canceled his scheduled boxing match against Darren Till, which was set to take place on January 18, 2025, in Manchester. The cancellation has sparked controversy and a heated exchange between the two fighters.

Tommy Fury vs. Darren Till Canceled

Tommy Fury cited Darren Till’s comments about potentially using MMA tactics during the fight as the primary reason for pulling out. At a press conference last month, Till had stated that if he were losing the fight, he might resort to kicking Fury in the head. Fury took these comments seriously, expressing concern that Till would not abide by professional boxing rules.

Reason for Cancellation

In an Instagram post, Tommy Fury announced:

“I can’t believe I’m writing this but I am now not fighting Darren Till on January 18th 2025. For the one simple reason being that Darren has stated over and over that he does not want to abide by professional boxing rules and that if he is losing the fight he will resort to kicking and other stupid MMA tactics.”

Fury emphasized his desire for a proper boxing match and expressed disappointment at wasting weeks in training camp.

Darren Till’s Response

Darren Till responded forcefully to Fury’s cancellation, claiming that his comments about using MMA tactics were merely a “mental warfare tactic” to promote the fight. Till accused Fury of being a “s***house” and insisted that he never intended to actually kick Fury during the bout.

Till also revealed that his team had known about Fury’s intention to pull out since Sunday but had been trying to contact John Fury, Tommy’s father and manager, to salvage the fight.

The cancellation has led to a war of words between the two fighters, with Till calling out Fury’s fighting credentials and accusing the Fury family of bullying tactics. Till has stated that he will still be fighting on January 18, now as the main event, with a new opponent to be announced.

Jake Paul, Fury’s former opponent, also reacted to the news with amusement, simply tweeting “Hahahaha

This cancellation marks another chapter in the tumultuous build-up to what was supposed to be a high-profile crossover bout between a professional boxer and a former UFC fighter.

Tommy Fury u are the biggest shithouse I have ever met in my life do not ever call yourself a fighter again I was selling the fight to make me and you more money you absolute empty head fighting family my ass you and ur dad shithouses I don’t need to throw kicks you was getting… pic.twitter.com/St0pFmL2qC — DT (@darrentill2) December 6, 2024