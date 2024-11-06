Tom Breese Admits to Fighting on ‘Magic Mushrooms’ Against Rob Wilkinson at PFL 2

Tom Breese’s PFL run left a lot to be desired. Now we may know why.

After making his promotional debut under the PFL Europe banner in late 2023, the England native headed stateside for a clash with Rob Wilkinson at a PFL regular season event in April. Unfortunately, Breese suffered a nasty 70-second knockout and quickly exited the promotion.

During a recent interview with Polish Fighters Info, Breese revealed that he was under the influence during the fight and had been taking drugs the entire week before stepping inside the Smart Cage.

“I was on drugs in the fight,” Breese said. “I did magic mushrooms. I was taking drugs all week. That’s honest. [Laughs] It is what it is. It was a rough time.”

Breese further revealed that his drug abuse had been an issue for some time and played into his underwhelming performances over the last few years.

“For me, obviously I’ve had some ups and downs, but I was always a very disciplined person, and then I started letting some bad habits come into my life,” Breese said. “Smoking, some drugs, stuff like that. And that was he cause of a lot of these issues, to be honest. Now I’m back on the straight and narrow. It’s not really going to be a thing. I’m going to blow through all my competition. I just had some problems with drugs.”

Tom Breese hopes to return to KSW one day

Before his brief stint in the PFL, Breese scored a respectable 5-3 record in the UFC. He also went 2-1 while competing for Poland-based promotion KSW — an organization he’d like to eventually re-sign with.

“I’d like to come back to KSW,” Breese said. “I really enjoyed my time in KSW, and I feel like there’s a lot of good fights there for me. I’d love to fight Pawel [Pawlak] again. I’d really like that fight.”

Overall, Breese is 19-5 in his mixed martial arts career with 15 of his wins coming by way of submission and another four via KO/TKO.