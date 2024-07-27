Tom Aspinall will not discuss Conor McGregor “He’s a scary guy.”

English UFC athlete Tom Aspinall was told off by Conor McGregor to not say anything about him, and Aspinall respectfully agreed. Conor McGregor is one of the biggest names in MMA history having blockbuster matches in the UFC and boxing. Aspinall currently holds the interim UFC heavyweight championship.

Tom Aspinall and Conor McGregor

In a 2023 interview, England’s Aspinall said that he was over the Conor McGregor hype train. The Irish athlete ‘Notorious’ quickly took to Twitter and had some words for the English fighter. McGregor said, “Say sayonara to that gk deal kid. Starve you and kill you I will you f*cking disrespectful pr*ck. Don’t ever speak my name in disrespect again. Mush potato head.”

Recently in an interview, Aspinall was asked for comment about the situation. He explained, “Listen, Conor told me not to speak about him anymore. So, I’m going to respect that. I don’t want — he’s a scary guy … He’s giving out threats, so I’m going to back off. I ain’t going to talk about it no more if that’s the case. There’s no history. I’ve never talked to him before. We don’t have any mutual friends or nothing like that … I mean, he’s not wrong. I do look a bit like Mr. Potato Head. I think that’s pretty hilarious. He’s not wrong.”

Tom Aspinall will be looking to defend his interim heavyweight title at UFC 304 against Curtis Blaydes, live from Machester, England, on July 27. While it has been long-rumoured and speculated about, Conor McGregor has been on and off for fighting Michael Chandler. But, as of now, there is no fight date made official. The two fighters just came off of a season coaching against one another on The Ultimate Fighter. Fans are excited for the return of the former two-division king ‘Notorious.’